Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

SEATTLE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $788 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.0 billion. This compares with net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $771 million for the first quarter of 2022. There were no special items in the second quarter of 2022 or the same period last year. Net earnings before special items was $978 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.2 billion compared with $1.6 billion for the same period last year and $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

"In the second quarter, our teams delivered strong results across each of our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Year to date, we have generated $2.7 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $1.9 billion of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution. Looking forward, we remain constructive on long-term demand fundamentals that support our businesses, notwithstanding the recent macroeconomic headwinds. Our financial position is exceptionally strong, and we remain committed to delivering operational excellence across our unmatched portfolio of assets and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

2021 (millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net sales

$3,112

$2,973

$3,144 Net earnings

$771

$788

$1,028 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.03

$1.06

$1.37 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

749

746

752 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$978

$788

$1,028 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$1.31

$1.06

$1.37 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,497

$1,205

$1,573 Net cash from operations

$957

$1,146

$1,308 Adjusted FAD(3)

$850

$1,065

$1,236





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.



(3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$626

$671

$45 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$182

$153

$(29) Adjusted EBITDA

$247

$219

$(28)

Q2 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were moderately lower than the first quarter due to unseasonably wet weather. Domestic sales realizations were moderately lower and per unit log and haul costs were significantly higher as harvesting operations transitioned to higher elevation units. Export sales realizations were moderately higher and export sales volumes were significantly higher, driven by strong demand in Japan. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs were slightly higher, and fee harvest volumes increased moderately. Per unit log and haul costs were significantly higher, primarily due to fuel-related costs. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q3 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than second quarter 2022, but moderately higher than third quarter 2021. In the West, the company expects comparable fee harvest volumes and significantly lower sales volumes due to export. Sales realizations are expected to be moderately lower, and per unit log and haul costs are expected to be lower. In the South, the company expects sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs to be comparable and fee harvest volumes to be moderately higher. Forestry and road costs in the West and South are expected to be seasonally higher.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$128

$117

$(11) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$81

$65

$(16) Adjusted EBITDA

$116

$107

$(9)

Q2 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the first quarter due to lower real estate sales. The average price per acre decreased and the average basis as a percentage of sales increased due to the mix of properties sold.

Q3 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly lower than third quarter 2021, primarily due to a decrease in acres sold year over year. The company now expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $325 million, a $25 million increase from previous guidance.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$2,519

$2,341

$(178) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$1,182

$863

$(319) Adjusted EBITDA

$1,233

$912

$(321)

Q2 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 25 percent and 14 percent, respectively, compared with first quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were significantly higher due to seasonal inventory drawdown and improved production, while unit manufacturing costs and log costs were slightly higher. Sales volumes for oriented strand board were slightly higher. Unit manufacturing costs were moderately higher and fiber costs were comparable. Sales realizations and production volumes for most engineered wood products were significantly higher. This was partially offset by significantly higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. Distribution commodity realizations were significantly lower.

Q3 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the second quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects comparable sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs for lumber, as well as moderately lower log costs. For oriented strand board, the company expects slightly lower sales volumes, comparable fiber costs, and significantly higher unit manufacturing costs due to planned maintenance outages. Raw material costs for engineered wood products are expected to be significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock, partially offset by lower sales realizations, primarily for plywood. Sales volumes for engineered wood products are expected to be comparable.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

$(117)

$(44)

$73 Adjusted EBITDA

$(99)

$(33)

$66

Q2 2022 Performance – Second quarter results include an $18 million noncash benefit for the elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO due to a decrease in log and lumber inventories.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 29, 2022 to discuss second quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 29, 2022.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13724915) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13724915). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13724915) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13724915) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; sales volumes and sales realizations for our Timberlands business; log and haul, forestry and road costs and expenses; fee harvest volumes; acres to be sold; sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber and oriented strand board businesses; sales realizations and sales volumes for our engineered wood products business; materials costs for each of our Wood Products lines; long-term demand fundamentals affecting our businesses; and long-term shareholder value and returns. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$771 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















72 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

















276 Income taxes

















209 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$182

$81

$1,182

$(117)

$1,328 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

15

15 Interest income and other

—

—

—

1

1 Operating income (loss)

182

81

1,182

(101)

1,344 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

65

4

51

2

122 Basis of real estate sold

—

31

—

—

31 Adjusted EBITDA

$247

$116

$1,233

$(99)

$1,497





(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$788 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















65 Income taxes

















184 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$153

$65

$863

$(44)

$1,037 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

11

11 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

153

65

863

(34)

1,047 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66

3

49

1

119 Basis of real estate sold

—

39

—

—

39 Adjusted EBITDA

$219

$107

$912

$(33)

$1,205

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$1,028 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















78 Income taxes

















324 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$113

$63

$1,338

$(84)

$1,430 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

1

1 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Operating income (loss)

113

63

1,338

(85)

1,429 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

67

4

48

1

120 Basis of real estate sold

—

24

—

—

24 Adjusted EBITDA

$180

$91

$1,386

$(84)

$1,573

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$1,559 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















137 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

















276 Income taxes

















393 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$335

$146

$2,045

$(161)

$2,365 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

26

26 Interest income and other

—

—

—

—

— Operating income (loss)

335

146

2,045

(135)

2,391 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

131

7

100

3

241 Basis of real estate sold

—

70

—

—

70 Adjusted EBITDA

$466

$223

$2,145

$(132)

$2,702





(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2022

2022

2021 (millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings

$771

$788

$1,028 Loss on debt extinguishment

207

—

— Net earnings before special items

$978

$788

$1,028

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2022

2022

2021



Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.03

$1.06

$1.37 Loss on debt extinguishment

0.28

—

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$1.31

$1.06

$1.37

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2022

2022

2021

2022 (millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q2 YTD Net cash from operations

$957

$1,146

$1,308

$2,103 Capital expenditures

(70)

(81)

(72)

(151) Adjustments to FAD(1)

(37)

—

—

(37) Adjusted FAD

$850

$1,065

$1,236

$1,915





(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Net sales

$ 3,112



$ 2,973



$ 3,144



$ 6,085



$ 5,650

Costs of sales



1,647





1,789





1,583





3,436





3,013

Gross margin



1,465





1,184





1,561





2,649





2,637

Selling expenses



23





23





24





46





44

General and administrative expenses



92





102





95





194





185

Other operating costs, net



6





12





13





18





23

Operating income



1,344





1,047





1,429





2,391





2,385

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)





(11)





(1)





(26)





(9)

Interest income and other



(1)





1





2





—





3

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(72)





(65)





(78)





(137)





(157)

Loss on debt extinguishment



(276)





—





—





(276)





—

Earnings before income taxes



980





972





1,352





1,952





2,222

Income taxes



(209)





(184)





(324)





(393)





(513)

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 1,028



$ 1,559



$ 1,709



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 1.37



$ 2.09



$ 2.28

Dividends paid per common share

$ 1.63



$ 0.18



$ 0.17



$ 1.81



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):







































Basic



747,507





744,542





750,127





746,017





749,429

Diluted



748,823





745,582





751,508





747,194





750,773

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



745,442





741,738





749,782





741,738





749,782



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 1,028



$ 1,559



$ 1,709

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





1





26





9

Interest income and other



1





(1)





(2)





—





(3)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



72





65





78





137





157

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





276





—

Income taxes



209





184





324





393





513

Operating income



1,344





1,047





1,429





2,391





2,385

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





120





241





238

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





24





70





51

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,497



$ 1,205



$ 1,573



$ 2,702



$ 2,674







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)



Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 1,028



$ 1,559



$ 1,709

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



207





—





—





207





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 978



$ 788



$ 1,028



$ 1,766



$ 1,709









Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 1.37



$ 2.09



$ 2.28

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



0.28





—





—





0.28





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 1.31



$ 1.06



$ 1.37



$ 2.37



$ 2.28







(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.



(2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.









Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Pension and post-employment costs:







































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 10



$ 18



$ 21

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





1





26





9

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 25



$ 19



$ 11



$ 44



$ 30



Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,205



$ 1,723



$ 1,879

Receivables, net



745





547





507

Receivables for taxes



8





6





24

Inventories



611





571





520

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206





165





205

Total current assets



2,775





3,012





3,135

Property and equipment, net



2,026





2,000





2,057

Construction in progress



203





233





175

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,469





11,706





11,510

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



252





248





255

Deferred tax assets



15





11





17

Other assets



376





370





503

Total assets

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,652



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable

$ 310



$ 283



$ 281

Accrued liabilities



674





658





673

Total current liabilities



984





941





954

Long-term debt, net



5,053





5,053





5,099

Deferred tax liabilities



66





83





46

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



432





347





440

Other liabilities



344





340





346

Total liabilities



6,879





6,764





6,885

Total equity



10,237





10,816





10,767

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,652



Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Cash flows from operations:







































Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 1,028



$ 1,559



$ 1,709

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





120





241





238

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





24





70





51

Deferred income taxes, net



14





—





11





14





19

Pension and other post-employment benefits



25





19





11





44





30

Share-based compensation expense



8





9





8





17





15

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





276





—

Change in:







































Receivables, net



(238)





198





(113)





(40)





(252)

Receivables and payables for taxes



110





(83)





116





27





236

Inventories



(87)





29





9





(58)





(51)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1)





(2)





1





(3)





(1)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(62)





47





125





(15)





65

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(4)





(10)





(25)





(14)





(33)

Other



(8)





(7)





(7)





(15)





(20)

Net cash from operations

$ 957



$ 1,146



$ 1,308



$ 2,103



$ 2,006

Cash flows from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (50)



$ (71)



$ (62)



$ (121)



$ (93)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(20)





(10)





(10)





(30)





(32)

Acquisition of timberlands



(18)





(265)





(149)





(283)





(149)

Other



1





—





1





1





1

Net cash from investing activities

$ (87)



$ (346)



$ (220)



$ (433)



$ (273)

Cash flows from financing activities:







































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (1,218)



$ (134)



$ (128)



$ (1,352)



$ (255)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



881





—





—





881





—

Payments on long-term debt



(1,203)





—





(225)





(1,203)





(225)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12





2





28





14





45

Repurchases of common shares



(118)





(141)





—





(259)





—

Other



(18)





(1)





(2)





(19)





(16)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (1,664)



$ (274)



$ (327)



$ (1,938)



$ (451)











































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (794)



$ 526



$ 761



$ (268)



$ 1,282

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,999





1,205





1,016





1,999





495

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,205



$ 1,731



$ 1,777



$ 1,731



$ 1,777











































Cash paid during the period for:







































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 78



$ 71



$ 79



$ 149



$ 154

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 85



$ 269



$ 197



$ 354



$ 263



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 465



$ 515



$ 405



$ 980



$ 784

Intersegment sales



161





156





136





317





270

Total net sales



626





671





541





1,297





1,054

Costs of sales



423





495





407





918





790

Gross margin



203





176





134





379





264

General and administrative expenses



24





24





23





48





46

Other operating income, net



(3)





(1)





(2)





(4)





(3)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 182



$ 153



$ 113



$ 335



$ 221





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 182



$ 153



$ 113



$ 335



$ 221

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





66





67





131





131

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 247



$ 219



$ 180



$ 466



$ 352







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (34)



$ 57



$ 2



$ 23



$ (11)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (30)



$ (23)



$ (21)



$ (53)



$ (49)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Third Party

Delivered logs:





































Net Sales

West $ 259



$ 308



$ 222



$ 567



$ 423

(millions)

South

154





160





145





314





276





North

15





10





9





25





25





Total delivered logs

428





478





376





906





724





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9





11





7





20





13





Recreational and other lease revenue

17





16





16





33





32





Other revenue

11





10





6





21





15





Total $ 465



$ 515



$ 405



$ 980



$ 784

Delivered Logs

West $ 161.29



$ 173.35



$ 137.80



$ 167.63



$ 134.32

Third Party Sales

South $ 37.15



$ 38.47



$ 35.11



$ 37.81



$ 34.82

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 72.79



$ 83.93



$ 74.88



$ 76.79



$ 66.51

Delivered Logs

West

1,604





1,778





1,608





3,382





3,147

Third Party Sales

South

4,135





4,167





4,150





8,302





7,932

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

210





118





115





328





376

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,240





2,085





2,099





4,325





4,200

(tons, thousands)

South

5,842





6,159





5,856





12,001





11,232





North

278





180





199





458





536







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net sales $ 128



$ 117



$ 110



$ 245



$ 216

Costs of sales

41





45





41





86





75

Gross margin

87





72





69





159





141

General and administrative expenses

6





7





6





13





12

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 81



$ 65



$ 63



$ 146



$ 129





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income $ 81



$ 65



$ 63



$ 146



$ 129

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4





3





4





7





7

Basis of real estate sold

31





39





24





70





51

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 116



$ 107



$ 91



$ 223



$ 187







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Selected Segment Items

in millions Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 97



$ 90



$ 83



$ 187



$ 167

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



31





27





27





58





49



Total

$ 128



$ 117



$ 110



$ 245



$ 216

Acres Sold Real Estate



24,126





26,906





18,415





51,032





37,870

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,785



$ 3,215



$ 3,227



$ 3,484



$ 3,523

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



43 %



29 %



37 %



31 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q2.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021 Net sales

$ 2,519



$ 2,341



$ 2,629



$ 4,860



$ 4,650 Costs of sales



1,276





1,414





1,229





2,690





2,353 Gross margin



1,243





927





1,400





2,170





2,297 Selling expenses



21





21





21





42





40 General and administrative expenses



35





35





35





70





70 Other operating costs, net



5





8





6





13





9 Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 1,182



$ 863



$ 1,338



$ 2,045



$ 2,178



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021 Operating income

$ 1,182



$ 863



$ 1,338



$ 2,045



$ 2,178 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



51





49





48





100





97 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,233



$ 912



$ 1,386



$ 2,145



$ 2,275





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (371)



$ 205



$ (49)



$ (166)



$ (261)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (39)



$ (56)



$ (51)



$ (95)



$ (76)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.





Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 1,206



$ 998



$ 1,349



$ 2,204



$ 2,339

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 1,041



$ 776



$ 1,077



$ 901



$ 975

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,157





1,289





1,252





2,446





2,397



Production volumes



1,203





1,232





1,234





2,435





2,445

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 564



$ 497



$ 605



$ 1,061



$ 1,043

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 787



$ 676



$ 911



$ 731



$ 757

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



717





735





663





1,452





1,377

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



739





758





683





1,497





1,425

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 196



$ 247



$ 166



$ 443



$ 308

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,433



$ 3,863



$ 2,533



$ 3,660



$ 2,412

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.7





6.4





6.6





12.1





12.8

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.7





6.4





6.2





12.1





12.2

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 137



$ 168



$ 104



$ 305



$ 187

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 2,969



$ 3,432



$ 1,980



$ 3,207



$ 1,882

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



46





49





53





95





100

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





50





51





94





95

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 58



$ 53



$ 69



$ 111



$ 125

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 783



$ 746



$ 902



$ 765



$ 733

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



75





70





77





145





171



Production volumes



66





67





62





133





142

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 48



$ 53



$ 43



$ 101



$ 91

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 1,082



$ 1,174



$ 869



$ 1,129



$ 855

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



44





45





50





89





107

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



44





48





52





92





108







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q2.2022 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as

share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange

transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings































in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (31)



$ (36)



$ (36)



$ (67)



$ (61)

Liability classified share-based compensation



1





2





—





3





(1)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



—





3





(1)





3





(3)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(59)





18





(28)





(41)





(45)

Other, net



(12)





(21)





(20)





(33)





(33)

Operating loss



(101)





(34)





(85)





(135)





(143)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)





(11)





(1)





(26)





(9)

Interest income and other



(1)





1





2





—





3

Net charge to earnings

$ (117)



$ (44)



$ (84)



$ (161)



$ (149)





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating loss

$ (101)



$ (34)



$ (85)



$ (135)



$ (143)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





1





3





3

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (99)



$ (33)



$ (84)



$ (132)



$ (140)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q2.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (1)



$ (2)



$ —



$ (3)



$ —













































