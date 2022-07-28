ZTO to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 17, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on August 17, 2022.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 852-5808-1995 Singapore: 800-120-5863 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 1962226

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through August 24, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada: 855-669-9658 Passcode: 4858141

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com .

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: ir@zto.com

