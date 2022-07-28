SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.39 per diluted common share one year ago.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.62 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.87 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 excludes $4.2 million of merger and branch consolidation related expense (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report very strong performance in the second quarter, with record pre-provision net revenue, robust loan growth, and continued strength in asset quality," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong revenue growth in the quarter and limited expense growth combined to produce 12% operating leverage. We are also pleased that our pre-provision net revenue per diluted share rose almost 30% from Q1 levels."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.57 and $1.62 (Non-GAAP), respectively

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $119.2 million and $123.4 million (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on Average Common Equity of 9.36% * and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6% * (Non-GAAP) and 17.2% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 1.04% * and 1.08% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $176.8 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.55% * PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.32 , up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's $1.79 and up 46% from $1.59 one year ago

Book Value per Share of $66.64 decreased by $1.66 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.60 per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $39.47 (Non-GAAP), down $1.58 , or 3.8% from the prior quarter

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the prior quarter

∗ Annualized

Performance

Net Interest Income of $314.3 million ; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $47.8 million from prior quarter

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (non-GAAP) of 3.10% and 3.12%, respectively, up 0.35% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 0.06%, up 1 basis point from prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $88.3 million , up $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, with a $4.8 million increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a $5.1 million decline in mortgage banking income

Noninterest Income represented 0.77% of average assets for the second quarter of 2022

Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by $636 thousand

Efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 54.9% and 53.6%, respectively, from prior quarter's 63.0% and 60.1%, respectively

Balance Sheet / Credit

Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $4.2 billion represents 9.0% of assets

Loan production† of $3.9 billion , excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI")

Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.5 billion , or 22.0% annualized. Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans.

Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 12.3% over the last year

Deposits increased $100.0 million , or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $224.1 million , or 2.5% annualized

36.9% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing checking

Net charge-offs of $2.3 million , or 0.03% annualized

† Loan production indicates committed balance total

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.49 per share to $0.50 per share; the dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 272,000

$ 233,617

$ 238,310

$ 246,065

$ 246,177

$ 505,617

$ 506,144

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



53,659



36,847



29,071



25,384



21,364



90,506



39,873

Total interest income



325,659



270,464



267,381



271,449



267,541



596,123



546,017

Interest expense











































Deposits



5,776



4,628



5,121



7,267



9,537



10,404



20,795

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



5,604



4,362



4,156



4,196



4,874



9,966



10,094

Total interest expense



11,380



8,990



9,277



11,463



14,411



20,370



30,889

Net interest income



314,279



261,474



258,104



259,986



253,130



575,753



515,128

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286



(8,449)



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



10,837



(117,213)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



294,993



269,923



267,261



298,889



311,923



564,916



632,341

Noninterest income



88,292



86,090



91,894



87,010



79,020



174,382



175,305

Noninterest expense











































Pre-tax operating expense



225,779



218,324



217,392



214,672



218,707



444,103



437,409

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



11,706



—



11,706

Total noninterest expense



231,169



228,600



224,037



232,290



263,383



459,769



492,094

Income before provision for income taxes



152,116



127,413



135,118



153,609



127,560



279,529



315,552

Income taxes provision



32,941



27,084



28,272



30,821



28,600



60,025



69,643

Net income

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 219,504

$ 245,909















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 219,504

$ 245,909

Securities gains, net of tax



—



—



(2)



(51)



(28)



—



(28)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



13,492



—



—



—



13,492



—

Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223



8,092



5,255



14,083



25,578



12,314



33,402

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



—



—



9,081



—



9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 123,398

$ 121,913

$ 112,099

$ 136,820

$ 133,591

$ 245,310

$ 288,364















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.58

$ 1.40

$ 1.53

$ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 2.99

$ 3.47

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.57

$ 1.39

$ 1.52

$ 1.74

$ 1.39

$ 2.96

$ 3.44

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.64

$ 1.71

$ 1.61

$ 1.95

$ 1.89

$ 3.34

$ 4.07

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.62

$ 1.69

$ 1.59

$ 1.94

$ 1.87

$ 3.31

$ 4.04

Dividends per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 0.98

$ 0.94

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,461,157



71,447,429



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



73,464,620



70,937,301

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094,198



72,110,746



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



74,103,640



71,444,631

Effective tax rate



21.66 %



21.26 %



20.92 %



20.06 %



22.42 %



21.47 %



22.07 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,







2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.04 %

0.95 %

1.02 %

1.20 %

1.00 % 1.00 % 1.27 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08 %

1.15 %

1.08 %

1.34 %

1.35 % 1.11 % 1.49 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.36 %

8.24 %

8.84 %

10.21 %

8.38 % 8.81 % 10.52 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.69 %

10.01 %

9.28 %

11.37 %

11.31 % 9.85 % 12.34 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



16.59 %

13.97 %

14.63 %

16.86 %

14.12 % 15.28 % 17.59 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.15 %

16.79 %

15.30 %

18.68 %

18.74 % 16.97 % 20.46 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.92 %

62.99 %

61.27 %

64.22 %

76.28 % 58.66 % 68.38 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.59 %

60.05 %

59.39 %

59.16 %

62.88 % 56.58 % 60.49 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



31.03 %

33.71 %

32.02 %

27.94 %

33.65 % 32.26 % 27.12 %

Book value per common share

$ 66.64

$ 68.30

$ 69.27

$ 68.55

$ 67.60











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 39.47

$ 41.05

$ 44.62

$ 43.98

$ 43.07























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



10.9 %

11.2 %

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.8 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



6.8 %

7.0 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.8 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.0 %

8.5 %

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.1 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %









Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.0 %

13.3 %

13.6 %

13.8 %

14.1 %













* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 561,516

$ 588,372

$ 476,653

$ 597,321

$ 529,434

Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



4,160,583



5,444,234



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078

Cash and cash equivalents



4,722,099



6,032,606



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



































Trading securities, at fair value



88,088



74,234



77,689



61,294



89,925

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,806,465



2,827,769



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,666,008



5,924,206



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159

Other investments



179,815



179,258



160,568



160,592



160,607

Total investment securities



8,652,288



8,931,233



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031

Loans held for sale



73,880



130,376



191,723



242,813



171,447

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,707,592



1,939,033



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,908,234



7,633,824



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950

Non-acquired



19,319,440



16,983,570



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869

Less allowance for credit losses



(319,708)



(300,396)



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)

Loans, net



27,615,558



26,256,031



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,431



3,290



2,736



3,687



5,039

Premises and equipment, net



562,781



568,332



558,499



569,817



568,473

Bank owned life insurance



953,970



942,922



783,049



778,552



773,452

Mortgage servicing rights



87,463



83,339



65,620



60,922



57,351

Core deposit and other intangibles



132,694



140,364



128,067



136,584



145,126

Goodwill



1,922,525



1,924,024



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085

Other assets



1,394,645



1,114,790



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751

Total assets

$ 46,207,422

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

Interest-bearing



24,538,833



24,723,498



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031

Total deposits



38,875,851



38,775,830



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



669,999



770,409



781,239



859,736



862,429

Other borrowings



392,460



405,553



327,066



326,807



351,548

Reserve for unfunded commitments



32,543



30,368



30,510



28,289



30,981

Other liabilities



1,196,144



1,044,973



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919

Total liabilities



41,166,997



41,027,133



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,103



189,403



173,331



174,795



175,957

Surplus



4,195,976



4,214,897



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946

Retained earnings



1,146,230



1,064,064



997,657



925,044



836,584

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(490,884)



(293,956)



(21,146)



(520)



24,136

Total shareholders' equity



5,040,425



5,174,408



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,207,422

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,641,322



75,761,018



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728



Net Interest Income and Margin























































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 4,597,551

$ 8,635

0.75 %

$ 5,678,147

$ 2,852

0.20 %

$ 5,670,674

$ 1,350

0.10 %

Investment securities



8,880,419



45,024

2.03 %



7,895,281



33,995

1.75 %



5,371,985



20,014

1.49 %

Loans held for sale



76,567



791

4.14 %



110,542



869

3.19 %



281,547



1,977

2.82 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



27,055,042



271,003

4.02 %



24,675,512



231,373

3.80 %



22,588,076



225,664

4.01 %

Total PPP loans



77,816



206

1.06 %



167,541



1,375

3.33 %



1,719,323



18,536

4.32 %

Total loans held for investment



27,132,858



271,209

4.01 %



24,843,053



232,748

3.80 %



24,307,399



244,200

4.03 %

Total interest-earning assets



40,687,395



325,659

3.21 %



38,527,023



270,464

2.85 %



35,631,605



267,541

3.01 %

Noninterest-earning assets



5,160,394













4,419,309













4,201,147











Total Assets

$ 45,847,789











$ 42,946,332











$ 39,832,752































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 18,316,890

$ 3,836

0.08 %

$ 17,473,192

$ 2,217

0.05 %

$ 15,453,940

$ 4,513

0.12 %

Savings deposits



3,548,192



143

0.02 %



3,408,129



130

0.02 %



2,995,871



453

0.06 %

Certificates and other time deposits



2,776,478



1,797

0.26 %



2,848,829



2,281

0.32 %



3,408,778



4,571

0.54 %

Federal funds purchased



333,326



628

0.76 %



354,899



111

0.13 %



520,585



112

0.09 %

Repurchase agreements



403,008



153

0.15 %



438,258



158

0.15 %



394,056



211

0.21 %

Other borrowings



405,241



4,823

4.77 %



354,133



4,093

4.69 %



368,897



4,551

4.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,783,135



11,380

0.18 %



24,877,440



8,990

0.15 %



23,142,127



14,411

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



14,955,329













13,131,727













11,951,384











Shareholders' equity



5,109,325













4,937,165













4,739,241











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



20,064,654













18,068,892













16,690,625











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 45,847,789











$ 42,946,332











$ 39,832,752











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 314,279

3.10 %







$ 261,474

2.75 %







$ 253,130

2.85 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)













3.12 %













2.77 %













2.87 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.06 %













0.05 %













0.12 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.12 %













0.10 %













0.17 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 12,770











$ 6,741











$ 6,292





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ 8











$ 983











$ 14,232





Tax Equivalent Adjustment







$ 2,249











$ 1,885











$ 1,424











(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $89.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 33,658

$ 28,902

$ 30,293

$ 26,130

$ 23,936

$ 62,560

$ 49,218

Mortgage banking income



5,480



10,594



12,044



15,560



10,115



16,074



36,995

Trust and investment services income



9,831



9,718



9,520



9,150



9,733



19,549



18,311

Securities gains, net



—



—



2



64



36



—



36

Correspondent banking and capital market income



27,604



27,994



30,216



25,164



25,877



55,598



54,625

Bank owned life insurance income



6,246



5,260



4,932



5,132



5,047



11,506



8,346

Other



5,473



3,622



4,887



5,810



4,276



9,095



7,774

Total Noninterest Income

$ 88,292

$ 86,090

$ 91,894

$ 87,010

$ 79,020

$ 174,382

$ 175,305















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 137,037

$ 137,673

$ 137,321

$ 136,969

$ 137,379

$ 274,710

$ 277,740

Occupancy expense



22,759



21,840



22,915



23,135



22,844



44,599



46,175

Information services expense



19,947



19,193



18,489



18,061



19,078



39,140



37,867

OREO and loan related (income) expense



(3)



(238)



(740)



1,527



240



(241)



1,242

Business development and staff related



4,916



4,276



4,577



4,424



4,305



9,192



7,676

Amortization of intangibles



8,847



8,494



8,517



8,543



8,968



17,341



18,132

Professional fees



4,331



3,749



2,639



2,415



2,301



8,080



5,575

Supplies and printing expense



2,400



2,189



2,179



2,310



2,500



4,589



5,170

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



5,332



4,812



4,965



4,245



4,931



10,144



8,772

Advertising and marketing



2,286



1,763



2,375



2,185



1,659



4,049



3,399

Other operating expenses



17,927



14,573



14,155



10,858



14,502



32,500



25,661

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



11,706



—



11,706

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 231,169

$ 228,600

$ 224,037

$ 232,290

$ 263,383

$ 459,769

$ 492,094



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,527,062

$ 2,316,313

$ 2,029,216

$ 2,032,731

$ 1,947,646

Investor commercial real estate*



8,393,630



8,158,457



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,421,725



5,346,583



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



4,760,355



4,447,279



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625

Consumer real estate *



5,505,531



4,988,736



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693

Consumer/other



1,279,790



1,179,697



928,240



943,243



907,181

Total loans, excluding PPP



27,888,093



26,437,065



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443

PPP loans



47,173



119,362



244,648



501,206



1,318,635

Total Loans

$ 27,935,266

$ 26,556,427

$ 23,928,166

$ 23,788,949

$ 24,033,078





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million and $599.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

Interest-bearing checking



8,953,332



9,275,208



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433

Savings



3,616,819



3,479,743



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229

Money market



9,264,257



9,140,005



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117

Time deposits



2,704,425



2,828,542



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252

Total Deposits

$ 38,875,851

$ 38,775,830

$ 35,054,829

$ 33,560,558

$ 33,242,369



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 36,171,426

$ 35,947,288

$ 32,244,754

$ 30,565,822

$ 29,903,117



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 20,716

$ 19,582

$ 18,700

$ 23,800

$ 16,065

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,371



22,818



4,612



1,729



559

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



93



464



590



365



695

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



22,180



42,864



23,902



25,894



17,319

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



63,526



59,267



56,718



64,583



69,053

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,418



12,768



251



89



—

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,577



3,118



2,875



3,804



4,777

Total acquired nonperforming assets



69,521



75,153



59,844



68,476



73,830

Total nonperforming assets

$ 91,701

$ 118,017

$ 83,746

$ 94,370

$ 91,149









































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,





2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.14 %



1.13 %



1.26 %



1.32 %



1.46 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.27 %



1.35 %



1.54 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



355.11 %



262.50 %



375.94 %



348.27 %



408.98 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.03 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20 %



0.26 %



0.20 %



0.23 %



0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.34 %



0.38 %



0.36 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2022:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2022

$ 227,829

$ 72,567

$ 300,396

$ 30,368

ACL - Adjustment for PCD loans from ACBI



—



4,540



4,540



—

Charge offs



(3,215)



—



(3,215)



—

Acquired charge offs



(637)



(2,311)



(2,948)



—

Recoveries



1,166



—



1,166



—

Acquired recoveries



1,188



1,470



2,658



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



31,097



(13,986)



17,111



2,175

Ending balance 6/30/2022

$ 257,428

$ 62,280

$ 319,708

$ 32,543





























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 26,227,674

$ 1,707,592

$ 27,935,266



N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



0.98 %



3.65 %



1.14 %



N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 26,180,501

$ 1,707,592

$ 27,888,093



N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



0.98 %



3.65 %



1.15 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 8,204,567

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.40 %





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2022. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 322914. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 29, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$ 119,175



$ 100,329



$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286





(8,449)





(9,157)





(38,903)





(58,793)

Tax provision



32,941





27,084





28,272





30,821





28,600

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390





10,276





6,645





17,618





32,970

Extinguishment of debt costs



—





—





—





—





11,706

Securities gains



—





—





(2)





(64)





(36)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 176,792



$ 129,240



$ 132,604



$ 132,260



$ 113,407











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 45,847,789



$ 42,946,332



$ 41,359,708



$ 40,593,766



$ 39,832,752

PPNR ROAA



1.55 %



1.22 %



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.14 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094





72,111





70,290





70,576





71,409

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.32



$ 1.79



$ 1.89



$ 1.87



$ 1.59













































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 314,279



$ 261,474



$ 258,104



$ 259,986



$ 253,130

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



12,770





6,741





7,707





5,243





6,292

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



8





983





5,655





16,369





14,232

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 301,501



$ 253,750



$ 244,742



$ 238,374



$ 232,606











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 314,279



$ 261,474



$ 258,104



$ 259,986



$ 253,130

Total average interest-earning assets



40,687,395





38,527,023





37,031,640





36,218,437





35,631,605

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.10 %



2.75 %



2.77 %



2.85 %



2.85 %









































TEFRA (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



2,249





1,885





1,734





1,477





1,424

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 316,528



$ 263,359



$ 259,838



$ 261,463



$ 254,554

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)



3.12 %



2.77 %



2.78 %



2.86 %



2.87 %































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2022



2022



2021



2021



2021



2022



2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 119,175



$ 100,329



$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960



$ 219,504



$ 245,909

Securities gains, net of tax



—





—





(2)





(51)





(28)





—





(28)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





13,492





—





—





—





13,492





—

Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223





8,092





5,255





14,083





25,578





12,314





33,402

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—





—





—





—





9,081





—





9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 123,398



$ 121,913



$ 112,099



$ 136,820



$ 133,591



$ 245,310



$ 288,364



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.58



$ 1.40



$ 1.53



$ 1.75



$ 1.40



$ 2.99



$ 3.47

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)





—





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





0.19





—





—





—





0.18





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.06





0.12





0.08





0.20





0.36





0.17





0.47

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





—





0.13





—





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.64



$ 1.71



$ 1.61



$ 1.95



$ 1.89



$ 3.34



$ 4.07



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.57



$ 1.39



$ 1.52



$ 1.74



$ 1.39



$ 2.96



$ 3.44

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)





—





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





0.19





—





—





—





0.18





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.05





0.11





0.07





0.20





0.35





0.17





0.47

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





—





0.13





—





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.62



$ 1.69



$ 1.59



$ 1.94



$ 1.87



$ 3.31



$ 4.04



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.04 %



0.95 %



1.02 %



1.20 %



1.00 %



1.00 %



1.27 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



0.13 %



— %



— %



— %



0.06 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.04 %



0.07 %



0.06 %



0.14 %



0.26 %



0.05 %



0.17 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.09 %



— %



0.05 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.08 %



1.15 %



1.08 %



1.34 %



1.35 %



1.11 %



1.49 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



8.81 %



10.52 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



1.11 %



— %



— %



— %



0.54 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.33 %



0.66 %



0.44 %



1.16 %



2.16 %



0.50 %



1.43 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.77 %



— %



0.39 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.69 %



10.01 %



9.28 %



11.37 %



11.31 %



9.85 %



12.34 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



8.81 %



10.52 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.23 %



5.73 %



5.79 %



6.65 %



5.74 %



6.47 %



7.07 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



16.59 %



13.97 %



14.63 %



16.86 %



14.12 %



15.28 %



17.59 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



8.81 %



10.52 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



1.11 %



— %



— %



— %



0.54 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.33 %



0.66 %



0.43 %



1.17 %



2.16 %



0.49 %



1.43 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.77 %



— %



0.39 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.46 %



6.78 %



6.03 %



7.30 %



7.43 %



7.12 %



8.12 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.15 %



16.79 %



15.30 %



18.68 %



18.74 %



16.97 %



20.46 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



54.92 %



62.99 %



61.27 %



64.22 %



76.28 %



58.66 %



68.38 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense



(1.33) %



(2.94) %



(1.89) %



(5.06) %



(13.38) %



(2.08) %



(7.89) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.59 %



60.05 %



59.39 %



59.16 %



62.88 %



56.58 %



60.49 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 66.64



$ 68.30



$ 69.27



$ 68.55



$ 67.60

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(27.17)





(27.25)





(24.65)





(24.57)





(24.53)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 39.47



$ 41.05



$ 44.62



$ 43.98



$ 43.07











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



10.91 %



11.20 %



11.45 %



11.72 %



11.78 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.15) %



(4.15) %



(3.76) %



(3.87) %



(3.94) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



6.76 %



7.05 %



7.69 %



7.85 %



7.84 %



















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $12.8 million , $6.7 million , $7.7 million , $5.2 million and $6.3 million , respectively, during the five quarters above. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $5.4 million , $10.3 million , $6.6 million , $17.6 million and $33.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 , March 31, 2022 , December 31, 2021 , September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 , respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $2,000 , $64,000 , and $36,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 , September 30, 2021 , and June 30, 2021 , respectively; (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and (d) extinguishment of debt cost of $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.8 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million and $9.0 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. June 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

