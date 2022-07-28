Grey Wolf Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Brett Carter to Board of Directors of Australian Subsidiary

Accomplished Global Biopharma Executive Possesses Broad Leadership Experience

Spanning Executive Management and Corporate Development

Company to Draw Upon His Oncology Expertise as it Advances Toward Clinic with Lead

Development Candidate

MELBOURNE, Australia and OXFORD, England, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Wolf Therapeutics, a biotechnology company generating entirely novel immune responses through targeted neoantigen creation, today announced the appointment of Brett Carter as a Non-Executive Director to the board of its Australian subsidiary. Mr. Carter brings more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical industry experience highlighted by successfully leading cancer-focused biotechnology organizations, as well as successfully structuring and negotiating large licensing, acquisition, and financing transactions. Notably, he has deep expertise in the area of oncology, as well as a strong network within the Australian life sciences community, both of which will offer value to Grey Wolf as it advances its lead development candidate toward first-in-human clinical trials in Australia.

Grey Wolf Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

Mr. Carter previously served as chief executive officer of Australia's Cancer Therapeutics Cooperative Research Centre (now Canthera Discovery). During his tenure with Cancer Therapeutics he is credited with licensing two of the group's oncology programs to Pfizer in a deal valued at up to $670 million. He continues to play a significant role within the Australian life sciences community, serving as a strategic advisor to several biotechnology organizations. Prior to returning to his native Australia, Mr. Carter held several roles with GSK in London over an 11-year period, rising to Director within their global corporate transactions team. In this position, he was responsible for structuring and negotiating major pharmaceutical licensing, acquisition, investment, and divestment deals across Europe, Asia and the United States. Mr. Carter has an MBA from London Business School and a BSc from RMIT University, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

"Brett has a broad life science industry skillset with specific expertise in building and leading cancer-focused drug discovery and development organizations, as well as structuring large M&A deals designed to support the growth of those companies, particularly in the area of oncology," said Peter Joyce, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Grey Wolf Therapeutics. "He is also a well-connected and highly regarded member of the Australian life science industry, with a deep understanding of its ecosystem. We expect that his connections to key thought-leaders and institutions within Australia will prove particularly valuable as we work to initiate our first clinical trial of our lead drug candidate, GRWD5769, in Australia."

"The pioneering immuno-oncology platform that is being advanced by the Grey Wolf team holds great potential in advancing the field of cancer therapy and I am excited to have the opportunity to draw upon my experience in this field and offer my perspective to the team," said Mr. Carter. "In recent years, I have had the opportunity to witness the evolution of the immuno-oncology space firsthand. Grey Wolf's proprietary technology that results in mobilising a novel and differentiated T cell response against the tumour to bypass the problem of T cell exhaustion, is one of the most unique and exciting approaches that I have seen. I look forward to supporting the continued advancement of the platform as a member of the company's Australian subsidiary board."

Grey Wolf Therapeutics' first-of-its-kind immuno-oncology approach is centered on generating a novel immune response against the tumour that circumvents a key resistance mechanism to current immuno-oncology therapy, specifically T cell exhaustion. This is achieved through targeted inhibition of the endoplasmic reticulum aminopeptidases (ERAP1 or ERAP2), driving the generation and presentation of novel and potent neoantigens to the surface of tumour cells hence eliciting a de novo T cell response against the cancer.

About Grey Wolf Therapeutics

Grey Wolf Therapeutics is a UK and Australian based drug discovery and development biotechnology company spearheading a new therapeutic approach in immuno-oncology. The company's first-of-its-kind immuno-oncology approach is centered on inhibiting the endoplasmic reticulum aminopeptidases (ERAP1 or ERAP2) which play a key role in the antigen presentation pathway. Inhibiting ERAP1 or ERAP2 generates novel neoantigens and upregulates certain neoantigens, resulting in the mobilisation of an entirely novel T cell response against the tumour and bypassing the challenge of T cell exhaustion. Based on this approach, the company is developing a portfolio of first-in-class small molecules that inhibit ERAP1 or ERAP2. The company's lead development candidate, GRWD5769, is a potent and selective ERAP1 inhibitor intended to elicit a powerful and differentiated immune response against the tumour and it is expected to enter the clinic in Q4 2022/Q1 2023 subject to ethics and regulatory approval. A second program, focused on ERAP2 inhibition, is advancing through the discovery process.

For more information, please visit: www.greywolftherapeutics.com

Contacts:

Grey Wolf Therapeutics

Peter Joyce

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 01865 292 038

enquiries@gwt.bio

Vida Strategic Partners (on behalf of Grey Wolf Therapeutics)

Tim Brons (Media)

415-675-7402

tbrons@vidasp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grey Wolf Therapeutics