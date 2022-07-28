External Affairs Leader Giovanna Genard to Drive PRA Group's Global Communication Strategy

NORFOLK, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global financial services company, today welcomes Giovanna Genard as vice president of external affairs and marketing leader.

Genard will develop and oversee PRA Group's global external communication, public relations and brand strategy.

In this newly created role, Genard will develop and oversee PRA Group's global external communication, public relations and brand strategy to advance PRA Group's international reputation.

Genard joins a team of government relations, community engagement, internal and external communication professionals led by Elizabeth Kersey, senior vice president of communications and public policy.

"Giovanna's wealth of experience in public and media relations, crisis management and preparedness, marketing, branding and strategic content development make her an exceptional individual to lead our growth as an international brand," said Kersey. "I am pleased to welcome her as an asset to both our company and our team."

Prior to joining PRA Group, Genard most recently served as Old Dominion University's assistant vice president for public relations and as their assistant vice president for strategic communication and chief marketing officer (CMO). Her previous roles reflect demonstrated success leading large, award-winning teams of marketing and communication professionals in the development of global brand awareness and sustainability and delivering impactful results. Genard holds an M.Ed. from The Pennsylvania State University and a B.A. in communication and information arts from Seton Hill University. An inclusive leader and mentor, she co-founded the Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists (REYES) global virtual STEM program and serves on the nonprofit executive board of YWCA South Hampton Roads.

"PRA Group has seen rapid national and international growth since its founding in 1996, and I look forward to telling its remarkable story," said Genard. "I am honored to be part of a company that, through its subsidiaries, not only helps customers improve their financial futures, but also gives back to communities around the globe."

To learn more about PRA Group, visit www.pragroup.com.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

