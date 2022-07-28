Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Second Quarter 2022 Results

LUXEMBOURG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Three months ended

Three months ended











June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change

Constant Currency



($'m except per share data)







Revenue

1,303

991

31 %

38 % Profit for the period

100

26







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

181

173

5 %

10 % Earnings per share

0.17

0.05







Adjusted earnings per share (1)

0.11

0.13







Dividend per share

0.10













Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said

"We successfully delivered our Q2 guidance in the face of unprecedented inflationary and supply chain challenges and a headwind from FX. In the quarter we continued to commercialise new capacity, largely in line with budget and with minimal delays. The ramp-up of our investments and an outperformance in Brazil contributed to strong shipments growth in the period. We are actively pursuing a recovery of our exceptional energy inflation costs and are focused on a disciplined build-out of further capacity, suitably rephased so as to align it with demand."

Global beverage can shipments grew by 8% in the quarter, with growth of 11% in the Americas and 5% in Europe . Specialty can share increased, to 48% of shipments in the quarter, from 46% in the prior year quarter, reflecting our investment program.

Adjusted EBITDA of $181 million for the quarter represented 10% growth on a constant currency basis, driven by a 36% advance in the Americas, where growth reflected higher shipments and a strong recovery of input cost inflation. In Europe , Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 20% on a constant currency basis, due to inflationary headwinds, in particular energy, which were partially offset by commercial recovery programs.

New capacity continues to ramp up across our regions, including in Germany , the UK, United States and Brazil . Can production started during the quarter in Huron (OH), with further capacity planned through the remainder of the year.

AMP has contracted its remaining energy needs for 2022 and will continue to build out its cover for 2023 on a rolling basis over the remainder of the year. The assumption of a net $25 million impact in 2022 from Europe energy inflation is unchanged.

Total liquidity of $761 million at June 30, 2022 , including cash and cash equivalents of $436 million . This follows the issuance of $600 million of 6% Senior Secured Green Notes in June. As previously announced, growth investments for 2022 will reduce to $0.8bn (inc. leasing), and a €250 million perpetual non-convertible preference shares issue was completed in July.

Second quarter dividend of $0.10 per share paid on June 28, 2022 . $200 million share buyback program authorised in June and in operation through to the end of 2023, with $3 million repurchased in the quarter and approaching $15 million to date.

2022 outlook: high-single digit shipment growth for the full year and Adjusted EBITDA of the order of $710 million , assuming EUR/USD parity to year end which results in a c. $20 million adverse currency impact relative to prior guidance. (2021: $662 million reported; $629 million at constant currency). Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be of the order of $175 million (Q3 2021: $176 million reported, $164 million at constant currency).

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2021 to 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended June 30, 2022













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2021

464

527

991 Organic

116

243

359 FX translation

(47)

—

(47) Revenue 2022

533

770

1,303













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2021

85

88

173 Organic

(15)

32

17 FX translation

(9)

—

(9) Adjusted EBITDA 2022

61

120

181













2022 margin %

11.4 %

15.6 %

13.9 % 2021 margin %

18.3 %

16.7 %

17.5 %



Six months ended June 30, 2022













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2021

900

1,030

1,930 Organic

209

378

587 FX translation

(77)

—

(77) Revenue 2022

1,032

1,408

2,440













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2021

151

170

321 Organic

(21)

39

18 FX translation

(13)

—

(13) Adjusted EBITDA 2022

117

209

326













2022 margin %

11.3 %

14.8 %

13.4 % 2021 margin %

16.8 %

16.5 %

16.6 %

Group Performance

Group

Revenue of $1,303 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $312 million, or 31%, compared with $991 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 38%, mainly reflecting the pass through to customers of higher input costs and strong volume/mix growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million, or 5%, to $181 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $173m in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.

Americas

Revenue increased by 46% to $770 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $527 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $120 million increased by 36%, compared with $88 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and strong recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.

Europe

Revenue of $533 million increased by 15% in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $464 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 28%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $61 million decreased by $24 million, or 28%, at actual exchange rates, and by 20% at constant currency, compared with $85 million in the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to input cost headwinds.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





























Three months ended June 30, 2022

Three months ended June 30, 2021



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,303

—

1,303

991

—

991 Cost of sales

(1,123)

(16)

(1,139)

(821)

(5)

(826) Gross profit

180

(16)

164

170

(5)

165 Sales, general and administration expenses

(53)

(4)

(57)

(44)

(7)

(51) Intangible amortization

(35)

—

(35)

(39)

—

(39) Operating profit

92

(20)

72

87

(12)

75 Net finance income/(expense)

(34)

74

40

(28)

6

(22) Profit before tax

58

54

112

59

(6)

53 Income tax charge

(16)

4

(12)

(26)

(1)

(27) Profit for the period

42

58

100

33

(7)

26

























Earnings per share









0.17









0.05

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (2)





























Six months ended June 30, 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2021



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

2,440

—

2,440

1,930

—

1,930 Cost of sales

(2,109)

(30)

(2,139)

(1,608)

(8)

(1,616) Gross profit

331

(30)

301

322

(8)

314 Sales, general and administration expenses

(109)

(8)

(117)

(93)

(10)

(103) Intangible amortization

(71)

—

(71)

(78)

—

(78) Operating profit

151

(38)

113

151

(18)

133 Net finance income/(expense)

(62)

125

63

(120)

(51)

(171) Profit/(loss) before tax

89

87

176

31

(69)

(38) Income tax charge

(25)

6

(19)

(19)

9

(10) Profit/(loss) for the year

64

93

157

12

(60)

(48)

























Earnings/(loss) per share:









0.26









(0.10)

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (2)









At June 30, 2022

At December 31, 2021

$'m

$'m Non-current assets





Intangible assets 1,513

1,662 Property, plant and equipment 2,047

1,842 Other non-current assets 118

160

3,678

3,664 Current assets





Inventories 530

407 Trade and other receivables 800

512 Contract assets 230

182 Derivative financial instruments 114

97 Cash and cash equivalents 436

463

2,110

1,661 TOTAL ASSETS 5,788

5,325







TOTAL EQUITY 333

286







Non-current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 3,395

2,831 Other non-current liabilities* 571

808

3,966

3,639 Current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 49

56 Payables and other current liabilities 1,440

1,344

1,489

1,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,455

5,039 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,788

5,325

* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $162 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $292 million) and warrants of $17 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $33 million).

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (2)

















Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities













Cash generated from/(used in) operations (3) 91

164

(103)

137 Net interest paid (28)

(4)

(21)

(49) Income tax paid (8)

(7)

(15)

(28) Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 55

153

(139)

60















Cash flows used in investing activities













Capital expenditure (169)

(121)

(286)

(289) Other investing activities –

–

–

1 Cash flows used in investing activities (169)

(121)

(286)

(288)















Cash flows from financing activities













Changes in borrowings 495

2,763

591

2,761 Deferred debt issue costs paid (4)

(25)

(6)

(25) Lease payments (13)

(11)

(26)

(22) Dividends paid (121)

–

(121)

– Treasury shares purchased (3)

–

(3)

– Other financing cash flows (1)

–

(1)

– Net repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh –

(1,726)

–

(1,726) Payment as part of capital reorganization –

(574)

–

(574) Cash received from Ardagh –

–

–

206 Redemption premium and issuance costs paid –

–

–

(52) Net cash inflow from financing activities 353

427

434

568















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 239

459

9

340















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 225

130

463

257 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (28)

(2)

(36)

(10) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 436

587

436

587

Financial assets and liabilities At June 30, 2022, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:













Drawn amount

Available liquidity



$'m

$'m Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes

3,236

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

—

325 Lease obligations

231

— Other borrowings/credit lines

16

— Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

3,483

325 Deferred debt issue costs

(39)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

3,444

325 Cash and cash equivalents

(436)

436 Net debt / available liquidity

3,008

761

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period

















Three months

Three months





ended June 30,





ended June 30,





2022





2021





$'m





$'m Profit for the period



100





26 Exceptional items, net of tax



(58)





7 Intangible amortization, net of tax



27





30 Adjusted profit for the period



69





63















Weighted average common shares



603.3





493.8















Earnings per share



0.17





0.05















Adjusted earnings per share



0.11





0.13

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (2)

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Profit/(loss) for the period 100

26

157

(48) Income tax charge 12

27

19

10 Net finance (income)/expense (40)

22

(63)

171 Depreciation and amortization 89

86

175

170 Exceptional operating items 20

12

38

18 Adjusted EBITDA 181

173

326

321



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow

















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (2)

$m

$m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 181

173

326

321 Movement in working capital (70)

(1)

(395)

(170) Maintenance capital expenditure (29)

(21)

(49)

(45) Lease payments (13)

(11)

(26)

(22) Adjusted operating cash flow 69

140

(144)

84 Interest paid (28)

(4)

(21)

(49) Income tax paid (8)

(7)

(15)

(28) Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure 33

129

(180)

7 Growth investment capital expenditure (140)

(100)

(237)

(244) Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure (107)

29

(417)

(237)

Related Footnotes

(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9.

(2) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements prepared on a carve-out basis from the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A., as included in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available at: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

For information related to the unaudited consolidated condensed statement of financial position at December 31, 2021, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2022, which is also available at the above link.

(3) Cash used in operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9 less working capital outflows of $70 million (six months: $395 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $20 million (six months: $34 million). Cash from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $1 million (six months: $170 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $8 million (six months: $14 million).

