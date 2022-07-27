Tony Weaver, LCSW Joins Wayfinder Family Services

Child welfare and social services leader will oversee clinical and housing services

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Weaver has joined Wayfinder Family Services as vice president of clinical and housing services. In this role he will be responsible for The Cottage, Wayfinder's temporary shelter care program for children removed from their homes for abuse or maltreatment, as well as mental health and medical services. He will oversee over 100 staff members based in the greater Los Angeles area.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to our dynamic leadership team. His engaging leadership skills and commitment to our community will enhance Wayfinder's multi-faceted programs for children, youth and adults," said Wayfinder president and chief operating officer Jay Allen.

With over 10 years of experience in the child welfare field and extensive experience in homelessness and mental health programs, Weaver served in previous leadership positions at St. Anne's Family Services and Skid Row Housing Trust in Los Angeles.

"I have spent my entire career serving children, youth and adults who have been marginalized. Wayfinder is both a refuge and a place of empowerment for those very people. Wayfinder's values are reflected in every aspect of the organization—from the beautiful main campus, the quality of every single program, commitment to equity, inclusion, diversity and accessibility—to its very name. I am honored to be a Wayfinder," said Weaver.

Weaver earned his master's degree in social work from Hunter College in New York City and a bachelor's degree from the University of North Alabama. He is a licensed clinical social worker. Prior to his career in social services, Weaver spent several years in Tanzania as a Peace Corps volunteer, engaging in community health education.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Formerly known as Junior Blind, Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

