ShipHero Expands into B2B Fulfillment with the Addition of SPS Commerce to its Warehouse Management Software Integrations

The leading shipping and logistics provider is expanding its warehouse technology in order to support B2B fulfilment services and maximize growing omnichannel presence for its global customers

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero [ https://shiphero.com/ ], the leading shipping and logistics provider for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs, announces today its latest integration partnership with SPS Commerce [ https://www.spscommerce.com/ ], a company that empowers simplified data collaboration in the retail supply chain in order to strengthen the essential processes needed for its customers to operate efficiently. The partnership enables ShipHero to scale its industry-leading DTC inventory and warehouse management software (WMS) into B2B markets for the first time in the company's history.

SPS Commerce enables trading partners to work together seamlessly, accelerates products-to-shelf and allows for global collaboration ultimately allowing customers to access and leverage needed data to scale their business and grow sales. In turn, ShipHero customers will be able to avoid costly issues such as chargebacks and shipment rejections by gaining a better understanding of how their retail network works together to ultimately meet the consumer where and how they want to buy, and when they receive their products. The result is a more functional and connected supply chain for wholesale retail customers and a seamless omnichannel experience for consumers.

"Our latest integration with SPS is a milestone as we work to further strengthen the end-to-end experience for our customers across all areas of warehouse management and fulfillment," says Aaron Rubin, CEO & Founder of ShipHero. "In order to continue to innovate for our customers, it's imperative for us to develop technology that easily works with other platforms. We don't want our services to be seen as a roadblock to our customers' success, which is why expanding into B2B retail with SPS Commerce as our partner is the next logical step."

Other features of this direct integration include helping merchants make wholesale shipments easy to manage, meet compliance guidelines, get optimized picking routes and take advantage of tactics such as drop shipping.

"We're proud to partner with ShipHero in order to continue to expand the benefits of the SPS solutions and meet our customers where they are," adds Mark O'Leary, CMO, SPS Commerce. "Our business is built on data and insights, and integrations such as our newest with ShipHero enable us to better serve all areas of the global supply chain."

Since its inception, ShipHero has set the industry standard for warehouse management software and fulfillment services for leading DTC brands. With the addition of SPS Commerce to its growing suite of warehouse management integrations, ShipHero can now offer its services to enterprise, B2B brands looking to streamline their operations and strengthen their supply chain.

The SPS Commerce integration is available now to all ShipHero SaaS customers. For more information on the SPS integration, visit: https://shiphero.com/

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

