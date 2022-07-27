SEI Launches Growth Lab

Practice Management Hub Offers Advisors Actionable Tools and Advice

OAKS, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of Growth Lab, a practice management hub featuring tools and extensive resources that help independent advisors deliver more value—and a complete experience—for their clients.

Today, the Growth Lab focuses on four central practice management themes: foundations for growth, lead generation, opportunity conversion, and scaling with technology. The digital hub is designed as an on-demand experience for advisors, with actionable tools and video instruction that allow an advisor to seamlessly implement ideas into their practice.

Shauna Mace, Head of Practice Management for SEI's advisor business, said:

"Delivering actionable practice management is a core tenet of helping independent advisors build brave futuresSM. We developed the Growth Lab to allow advisors to focus on what's important to them: connecting clients to what matters most and growing their practices. We're committed to helping advisors and their teams deliver a connected and personalized experience that ultimately helps power wealth, build community, and protect futures."

The Growth Lab will expand as new content is added to help meet advisors' evolving needs and interests. Additionally, SEI will introduce growth communities for SEI advisor clients. These peer-to-peer communities will provide independent advisors with forums to exchange thought leadership, business ideas, and lessons learned. SEI will also share proprietary research and advice within these communities.

Growth Lab is available to all advisors.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

