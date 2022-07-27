PCF Insurance Acquires Ohio-Based Zinc Insurance

LEHI, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of Zinc, a commercial-focused insurance agency based in Solon, Ohio. Founded in 2008, Zinc specializes in insurance and risk management solutions for the trucking, construction, contracting, and motorsports industries.

"We are excited to have Zinc join PCF as an Agency Partner," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Zinc is based on an innovative, technology-driven business model providing complete transparency, high marketing performance, and an ability to connect with their clients and carriers, all being well-aligned with PCF's partner-centric culture."

To achieve long-term, sustainable growth, PCF Insurance is intentional in selecting Agency Partners who believe in the PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and looking to grow beyond their current capacity. The team at Zinc shares in this belief, evidenced by crediting its fast-paced scale and growth to its continual investment in people, processes, marketing and technology.

"We built Zinc to perpetuate from day one," said Seth Zaremba, Founder and Principal of Zinc. "We are continually investing in the business because we want to be an attractive option for people who have helped build us and who will increase our value to customers and accelerate growth. PCF will allow me to continue expanding and be a part of something amazingly bigger with awesome people."

About Zinc

Zinc began as one man selling insurance out of a small office in 2008 in Solon, Ohio. Today, it's an agency building a new way to work with and for people powered by a business philosophy rooted in art, chemistry, and technology. Learn more at zincinsurance.com.

About PCF Insurance

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,500 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services