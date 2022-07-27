HiBid.com Auctions Range from Vintage Comic Books to Gold Bullion Following a $33.4 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $33.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets through a combined total of 1,450 online-only and webcast auctions held last week. From July 18th through the 24th, HiBid.com averaged 1.48 million bids on the site per day, with well over half a million lots sold. Currently there are hundreds of auctions on the site, including those featuring rare vintage comic books, MTG Magic game cards, sports and movie memorabilia, a vast array of baseball cards including Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig cards, classic and late-model sports cars, gold and silver bullion, diamond jewelry, and more.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
July 18th-24th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights
GAP: $33,483,454
Lots Sold: 572,831
Online-Only Auctions: 1,348
Webcast Auctions: 102
Average Bidders Per Day: 918,000
Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Massive Collectible Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: July 25th-August 7th
Seller: Gem State Surplus
View Auction Items
Vintage Comic Books
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: July 11th-31st
Seller: And Sold It
View Auction Items
Jewelry Plus Gold and Silver Bullion
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: July 23rd-28th
Seller: Assured Asset Exchange
View Auction Items
