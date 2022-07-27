Equinix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Quarterly revenues increased 10% on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis over the same quarter last year to $1.8 billion, representing the company's 78th consecutive quarter of revenue growth—the longest streak of any S&P 500 company
- Delivered record quarterly gross and net bookings led by the Americas and EMEA regions— sizably surpassing the prior peak
- Achieved record channel bookings in Q2, accounting for more than 35% of total bookings
- Exceeded 435,000 interconnections in Q2, highlighting the company's critical role in the digital infrastructure of today's businesses
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.
Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary
- Revenues
- Operating Income
- Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
2022 Annual Guidance Summary
- Revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.
Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:
"With record Q2 gross bookings that sizably surpassed the prior peak, Equinix had an outstanding first half of 2022, and our business continued to deliver strong and consistent results. The demand environment and our pipeline remain robust despite a complex global macroeconomic and political landscape, as we continue to enable digital leaders on their transformation journey."
Business Highlights
- As customers continue to embrace Equinix as the best manifestation of the interconnected digital edge, the company continues to invest in the expansion of its global platform:
- Equinix continued to strengthen its leadership position in the cloud ecosystem through the company's xScaleTM program, which experienced strong leasing activity from top hyperscalers in Q2. The xScale portfolio has now leased more than 170 megawatts globally, with 11 xScale builds currently under development, of which more than 80% is pre-leased.
- Equinix's Future First sustainability strategy was recently recognized by Sustainalytics as among the best large-cap REITs for ESG. Equinix was also ranked seventh on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 list of the largest green power users.
- Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a fifth consecutive quarter of record bookings, accounting for over 35% of Q2 bookings and nearly 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Google, Microsoft and Orange Business Services. In Q2, Equinix was recognized as HPE GreenLake's Momentum Partner of the Year for 2022 as the two companies work together to deliver a consistent hybrid multicloud experience for joint customers.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.827 and $1.847 billion, a 1 - 2% increase over the prior quarter on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative $12 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $831 and $851 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a negative $5 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2022 and $9 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $42 and $52 million.
For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.259 and $7.299 billion, a 9 - 10% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated full-year guidance includes an underlying raise of $35 million from better-than-expected business performance, $30 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition and a negative $102 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.323 and $3.353 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated full-year guidance includes an underlying raise of $25 million from better-than-expected business performance excluding integration costs, $18 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition, offset by $10 million due to a lease accounting classification change and a negative $49 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $30 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.636 and $2.666 billion, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 10%. This updated AFFO guidance excluding integration costs includes an underlying raise of $17 million, a $3 million net benefit due to a lease accounting classification change, $13 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition and a negative $42 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.77 and $29.10, an increase of 6 - 7% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 8 - 9% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.313 and $2.563 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.133 and $2.373 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $180 and $190 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $85 and $135 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.
The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.31 to the Pound, S$1.39 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥136 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.45 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.85 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.20 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.29 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q2 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 19%, 9%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Q2 2022 Results Conference Call and Replay Information
Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2022, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, October 26, 2022, by dialing 1-866-363-4001 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).
Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information
Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.
Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.
Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.
In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.
Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.
In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.
Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.
Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.
Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.
Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,707,451
$ 1,642,324
$ 1,542,462
$ 3,349,775
$ 3,053,395
Non-recurring revenues
109,703
92,123
115,457
201,826
200,588
Revenues
1,817,154
1,734,447
1,657,919
3,551,601
3,253,983
Cost of revenues
930,257
915,875
865,120
1,846,132
1,676,337
Gross profit
886,897
818,572
792,799
1,705,469
1,577,646
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
193,727
192,511
185,610
386,238
368,437
General and administrative
370,348
352,687
322,005
723,035
623,461
Transaction costs
5,063
4,240
6,985
9,303
8,167
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(94)
1,818
(455)
1,724
1,265
Total operating expenses
569,044
551,256
514,145
1,120,300
1,001,330
Income from operations
317,853
267,316
278,654
585,169
576,316
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
4,508
2,106
374
6,614
1,103
Interest expense
(90,826)
(79,965)
(87,231)
(170,791)
(176,912)
Other expense
(6,238)
(9,549)
(39,377)
(15,787)
(46,327)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
(420)
529
(102,460)
109
(115,518)
Total interest and other, net
(92,976)
(86,879)
(228,694)
(179,855)
(337,654)
Income before income taxes
224,877
180,437
49,960
405,314
238,662
Income tax expense
(8,635)
(32,744)
18,527
(41,379)
(14,101)
Net income
216,242
147,693
68,487
363,935
224,561
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
80
(240)
(148)
(160)
140
Net income attributable to Equinix
$ 216,322
$ 147,453
$ 68,339
$ 363,775
$ 224,701
Net income per share attributable to Equinix:
Basic net income per share
$ 2.38
$ 1.62
$ 0.76
$ 4.00
$ 2.51
Diluted net income per share
$ 2.37
$ 1.62
$ 0.76
$ 3.99
$ 2.50
Shares used in computing basic net income per share
91,036
90,771
89,648
90,904
89,490
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
91,262
91,162
90,104
91,213
90,024
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income
$ 216,242
$ 147,693
$ 68,487
$ 363,935
$ 224,561
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss)
(740,428)
(122,534)
110,466
(862,962)
(184,680)
Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss)
353,953
91,358
(37,036)
445,311
133,139
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
20,617
64,037
(5,700)
84,654
23,778
Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans
(19)
(21)
15
(40)
27
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(365,877)
32,840
67,745
(333,037)
(27,736)
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(149,635)
180,533
136,232
30,898
196,825
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
80
(240)
(148)
(160)
140
Other comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
35
(3)
(11)
32
(10)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Equinix
$ (149,520)
$ 180,290
$ 136,073
$ 30,770
$ 196,955
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,891,311
$ 1,536,358
Accounts receivable, net
812,769
681,809
Other current assets
514,313
462,739
Assets held for sale
71,554
276,195
Total current assets
3,289,947
2,957,101
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,455,180
15,445,775
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,453,233
1,282,418
Goodwill
5,585,330
5,372,071
Intangible assets, net
1,982,434
1,935,267
Other assets
1,272,090
926,066
Total assets
$ 29,038,214
$ 27,918,698
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 841,473
$ 879,144
Accrued property, plant and equipment
244,267
187,334
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
140,667
144,029
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
144,100
147,841
Current portion of mortgage and loans payable
34,086
33,087
Other current liabilities
204,351
214,519
Total current liabilities
1,608,944
1,605,954
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,291,447
1,107,180
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
1,985,498
1,989,668
Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion
655,331
586,577
Senior notes, less current portion
12,077,756
10,984,144
Other liabilities
789,644
763,411
Total liabilities
18,408,620
17,036,934
Common stock
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
16,259,311
15,984,597
Treasury stock
(98,792)
(112,208)
Accumulated dividends
(6,736,338)
(6,165,140)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,418,756)
(1,085,751)
Retained earnings
2,624,268
2,260,493
Total Equinix stockholders' equity
10,629,784
10,882,082
Non-controlling interests
(190)
(318)
Total stockholders' equity
10,629,594
10,881,764
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 29,038,214
$ 27,918,698
Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:
Americas headcount
5,275
5,056
EMEA headcount
3,728
3,611
Asia-Pacific headcount
2,448
2,277
Total headcount
11,451
10,944
EQUINIX, INC.
Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Finance lease liabilities
$ 2,129,598
$ 2,137,509
Term loans
626,417
549,343
Mortgage payable and other loans payable
63,000
70,321
Minus: mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net
(208)
(1,276)
Total mortgage and loans payable principal
689,209
618,388
Senior notes
12,077,756
10,984,144
Plus: debt discount and issuance costs
125,154
117,986
Total senior notes principal
12,202,910
11,102,130
Total debt principal outstanding
$ 15,021,717
$ 13,858,027
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 216,242
$ 147,693
$ 68,487
$ 363,935
$ 224,561
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
432,828
436,386
417,758
869,214
812,076
Stock-based compensation
104,682
89,952
94,335
194,634
172,685
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,536
4,204
4,430
8,740
8,370
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
420
(529)
102,460
(109)
115,518
Loss (gain) on asset sales
(94)
1,818
(455)
1,724
1,265
Other items
5,832
6,050
11,296
11,882
22,478
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(26,302)
(100,727)
(39,709)
(127,029)
(57,329)
Income taxes, net
(33,663)
13,881
(55,661)
(19,782)
(65,935)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
55,128
(75,980)
19,161
(20,852)
(57,201)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,839
35,400
20,851
74,239
61,775
Operating lease liabilities
(34,632)
(31,740)
(63,765)
(66,372)
(100,328)
Other assets and liabilities
37,765
54,715
20,009
92,480
(147,580)
Net cash provided by operating activities
801,581
581,123
599,197
1,382,704
990,355
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
(26,391)
(38,558)
(2,595)
(64,949)
(20,944)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(883,668)
—
—
(883,668)
—
Real estate acquisitions
(30,257)
(3,074)
(33,900)
(33,331)
(87,637)
Purchases of other property, plant and equipment
(484,830)
(412,518)
(692,232)
(897,348)
(1,255,830)
Proceeds from asset sales
56,024
195,391
—
251,415
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,369,122)
(258,759)
(728,727)
(1,627,881)
(1,364,411)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity awards
—
43,876
—
43,876
40,034
Payment of dividend distributions
(283,048)
(289,669)
(258,053)
(572,717)
(521,092)
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs
—
—
99,599
—
99,599
Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable
—
676,850
—
676,850
—
Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts
1,193,688
—
2,587,910
1,193,688
3,878,662
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(28,783)
(40,773)
(66,293)
(69,556)
(98,877)
Repayment of mortgage and loans payable
(9,199)
(551,833)
(675,873)
(561,032)
(696,059)
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
(1,400,000)
—
(1,990,650)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(90,664)
—
(99,185)
Debt issuance costs
(10,365)
(7,366)
(21,950)
(17,731)
(25,102)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
862,293
(168,915)
174,676
693,378
587,330
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(101,129)
4,593
4,965
(96,536)
(17,054)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
193,623
158,042
50,111
351,665
196,220
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,707,496
1,549,454
1,771,804
1,549,454
1,625,695
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 1,901,119
$ 1,707,496
$ 1,821,915
$ 1,901,119
$ 1,821,915
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$ 53,609
$ 20,150
$ 32,667
$ 73,759
$ 82,637
Cash paid for interest
$ 106,249
$ 104,051
$ 128,636
$ 210,300
$ 229,691
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1)
$ (541,150)
$ 360,922
$ (126,935)
$ (180,228)
$ (353,112)
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2)
$ 372,775
$ 363,996
$ (93,035)
$ 736,771
$ (265,475)
(1)
We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:
Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above
$ 801,581
$ 581,123
$ 599,197
$ 1,382,704
$ 990,355
Net cash used in investing activities as presented above
(1,369,122)
(258,759)
(728,727)
(1,627,881)
(1,364,411)
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
26,391
38,558
2,595
64,949
20,944
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
$ (541,150)
$ 360,922
$ (126,935)
$ (180,228)
$ (353,112)
(2)
We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above
$ (541,150)
$ 360,922
$ (126,935)
$ (180,228)
$ (353,112)
Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
883,668
—
—
883,668
—
Less real estate acquisitions
30,257
3,074
33,900
33,331
87,637
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow)
$ 372,775
$ 363,996
$ (93,035)
$ 736,771
$ (265,475)
EQUINIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,707,451
$ 1,642,324
$ 1,542,462
$ 3,349,775
$ 3,053,395
Non-recurring revenues
109,703
92,123
115,457
201,826
200,588
Revenues (1)
1,817,154
1,734,447
1,657,919
3,551,601
3,253,983
Cash cost of revenues (2)
599,368
583,703
544,196
1,183,071
1,055,006
Cash gross profit (3)
1,217,786
1,150,744
1,113,723
2,368,530
2,198,977
Cash operating expenses (4)(7):
Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)
120,739
124,706
115,282
245,445
228,335
Cash general and administrative expenses (6)
236,715
226,326
201,164
463,041
400,133
Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)
357,454
351,032
316,446
708,486
628,468
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$ 860,332
$ 799,712
$ 797,277
$ 1,660,044
$ 1,570,509
Cash gross margins (9)
67 %
66 %
67 %
67 %
68 %
Adjusted EBITDA margins(10)
47 %
46 %
48 %
47 %
48 %
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)
73 %
43 %
39 %
51 %
72 %
FFO (12)
$ 498,349
$ 432,644
$ 340,873
$ 930,993
$ 758,136
AFFO (13)(14)
$ 691,392
$ 652,632
$ 631,937
$ 1,344,024
$ 1,258,765
Basic FFO per share (15)
$ 5.47
$ 4.77
$ 3.80
$ 10.24
$ 8.47
Diluted FFO per share (15)
$ 5.46
$ 4.75
$ 3.78
$ 10.21
$ 8.42
Basic AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.59
$ 7.19
$ 7.05
$ 14.79
$ 14.07
Diluted AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.58
$ 7.16
$ 7.01
$ 14.74
$ 13.98
(1)
The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:
Americas Revenues:
Colocation
$ 541,988
$ 522,171
$ 497,659
$ 1,064,159
$ 985,118
Interconnection
187,491
181,103
167,618
368,594
332,505
Managed infrastructure
55,329
49,222
40,734
104,551
79,219
Other
5,581
5,134
451
10,715
2,489
Recurring revenues
790,389
757,630
706,462
1,548,019
1,399,331
Non-recurring revenues
40,475
42,791
44,181
83,266
77,252
Revenues
$ 830,864
$ 800,421
$ 750,643
$ 1,631,285
$ 1,476,583
EMEA Revenues:
Colocation
$ 433,339
$ 414,569
$ 398,703
$ 847,908
$ 786,978
Interconnection
66,845
68,140
65,258
134,985
126,908
Managed infrastructure
30,447
30,990
31,176
61,437
63,287
Other
22,048
6,414
3,682
28,462
8,728
Recurring revenues
552,679
520,113
498,819
1,072,792
985,901
Non-recurring revenues
46,522
30,367
39,110
76,889
70,745
Revenues
$ 599,201
$ 550,480
$ 537,929
$ 1,149,681
$ 1,056,646
Asia-Pacific Revenues:
Colocation
$ 281,635
$ 282,615
$ 259,573
$ 564,250
$ 514,131
Interconnection
60,841
59,987
54,898
120,828
108,080
Managed infrastructure
19,916
20,642
22,094
40,558
44,843
Other
1,991
1,337
616
3,328
1,109
Recurring revenues
364,383
364,581
337,181
728,964
668,163
Non-recurring revenues
22,706
18,965
32,166
41,671
52,591
Revenues
$ 387,089
$ 383,546
$ 369,347
$ 770,635
$ 720,754
Worldwide Revenues:
Colocation
$ 1,256,962
$ 1,219,355
$ 1,155,935
$ 2,476,317
$ 2,286,227
Interconnection
315,177
309,230
287,774
624,407
567,493
Managed infrastructure
105,692
100,854
94,004
206,546
187,349
Other
29,620
12,885
4,749
42,505
12,326
Recurring revenues
1,707,451
1,642,324
1,542,462
3,349,775
3,053,395
Non-recurring revenues
109,703
92,123
115,457
201,826
200,588
Revenues
$ 1,817,154
$ 1,734,447
$ 1,657,919
$ 3,551,601
$ 3,253,983
(2)
We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Cost of revenues
$ 930,257
$ 915,875
$ 865,120
$ 1,846,132
$ 1,676,337
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
(319,011)
(321,729)
(310,916)
(640,740)
(602,856)
Stock-based compensation expense
(11,878)
(10,443)
(10,008)
(22,321)
(18,475)
Cash cost of revenues
$ 599,368
$ 583,703
$ 544,196
$ 1,183,071
$ 1,055,006
The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:
Americas cash cost of revenues
$ 243,636
$ 239,403
$ 234,679
$ 483,039
$ 428,139
EMEA cash cost of revenues
215,983
202,848
196,661
418,831
395,844
Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues
139,749
141,452
112,856
281,201
231,023
Cash cost of revenues
$ 599,368
$ 583,703
$ 544,196
$ 1,183,071
$ 1,055,006
(3)
We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).
(4)
We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$ 564,075
$ 545,198
$ 507,615
$ 1,109,273
$ 991,898
Depreciation and amortization expense
(113,817)
(114,657)
(106,842)
(228,474)
(209,220)
Stock-based compensation expense
(92,804)
(79,509)
(84,327)
(172,313)
(154,210)
Cash operating expense
$ 357,454
$ 351,032
$ 316,446
$ 708,486
$ 628,468
(5)
We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Sales and marketing expense
$ 193,727
$ 192,511
$ 185,610
$ 386,238
$ 368,437
Depreciation and amortization expense
(49,817)
(47,621)
(49,549)
(97,438)
(101,620)
Stock-based compensation expense
(23,171)
(20,184)
(20,779)
(43,355)
(38,482)
Cash sales and marketing expense
$ 120,739
$ 124,706
$ 115,282
$ 245,445
$ 228,335
(6)
We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
General and administrative expense
$ 370,348
$ 352,687
$ 322,005
$ 723,035
$ 623,461
Depreciation and amortization expense
(64,000)
(67,036)
(57,293)
(131,036)
(107,600)
Stock-based compensation expense
(69,633)
(59,325)
(63,548)
(128,958)
(115,728)
Cash general and administrative expense
$ 236,715
$ 226,326
$ 201,164
$ 463,041
$ 400,133
(7)
The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:
Americas cash SG&A
$ 211,004
$ 204,463
$ 190,040
$ 415,467
$ 378,028
EMEA cash SG&A
87,836
87,287
78,742
175,123
154,713
Asia-Pacific cash SG&A
58,614
59,282
47,664
117,896
95,727
Cash SG&A
$ 357,454
$ 351,032
$ 316,446
$ 708,486
$ 628,468
(8)
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:
Net income
$ 216,242
$ 147,693
$ 68,487
$ 363,935
$ 224,561
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,635
32,744
(18,527)
41,379
14,101
Interest income
(4,508)
(2,106)
(374)
(6,614)
(1,103)
Interest expense
90,826
79,965
87,231
170,791
176,912
Other expense
6,238
9,549
39,377
15,787
46,327
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
420
(529)
102,460
(109)
115,518
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
432,828
436,386
417,758
869,214
812,076
Stock-based compensation expense
104,682
89,952
94,335
194,634
172,685
Transaction costs
5,063
4,240
6,985
9,303
8,167
(Gain) loss on asset sales
(94)
1,818
(455)
1,724
1,265
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 860,332
$ 799,712
$ 797,277
$ 1,660,044
$ 1,570,509
The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
Americas net income (loss)
$ 38,199
$ (19,572)
$ (179,570)
$ 18,627
$ (190,634)
Americas income tax expense (benefit)
8,516
32,744
(18,522)
41,260
13,725
Americas interest income
(3,904)
(1,728)
(401)
(5,632)
(748)
Americas interest expense
82,160
70,730
77,169
152,890
156,682
Americas other (income) expense
(55,803)
(23,390)
46,609
(79,193)
14,616
Americas (gain) loss on debt extinguishment
420
(261)
102,460
159
115,669
Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
230,099
230,086
222,413
460,185
425,119
Americas stock-based compensation expense
73,677
63,917
69,982
137,594
128,244
Americas transaction costs
2,715
2,991
6,239
5,706
6,478
Americas (gain) loss on asset sales
145
1,038
(455)
1,183
1,265
Americas adjusted EBITDA
$ 376,224
$ 356,555
$ 325,924
$ 732,779
$ 670,416
EMEA net income
$ 101,638
$ 98,388
$ 136,924
$ 200,026
$ 219,034
EMEA income tax expense
119
—
—
119
376
EMEA interest income
(525)
(267)
(31)
(792)
(17)
EMEA interest expense
(112)
916
2,002
804
3,207
EMEA other (income) expense
57,169
29,171
(7,737)
86,340
28,343
EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
116,070
114,866
115,702
230,936
226,915
EMEA stock-based compensation expense
19,168
16,112
15,114
35,280
27,244
EMEA transaction costs
2,094
1,157
552
3,251
987
EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales
(239)
2
—
(237)
—
EMEA adjusted EBITDA
$ 295,382
$ 260,345
$ 262,526
$ 555,727
$ 506,089
Asia-Pacific net income
$ 76,405
$ 68,877
$ 111,133
$ 145,282
$ 145,282
Asia-Pacific income tax benefit
—
—
(5)
—
—
Asia-Pacific interest income
(79)
(111)
58
(190)
(190)
Asia-Pacific interest expense
8,778
8,319
8,060
17,097
17,097
Asia-Pacific other expense
4,872
3,768
505
8,640
8,640
Asia-Pacific gain on debt extinguishment
—
(268)
—
(268)
(268)
Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
86,659
91,434
79,643
178,093
160,042
Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense
11,837
9,923
9,239
21,760
17,197
Asia-Pacific transaction costs
254
92
194
346
702
Asia-Pacific loss on asset sales
—
778
—
778
—
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA
$ 188,726
$ 182,812
$ 208,827
$ 371,538
$ 348,502
(9)
We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.
Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:
Americas cash gross margins
71 %
70 %
69 %
70 %
71 %
EMEA cash gross margins
64 %
63 %
63 %
64 %
63 %
Asia-Pacific cash gross margins
64 %
63 %
69 %
64 %
68 %
(10)
We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Americas adjusted EBITDA margins
45 %
45 %
43 %
45 %
45 %
EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins
49 %
47 %
49 %
48 %
48 %
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins
49 %
48 %
57 %
48 %
48 %
(11)
We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA - current period
$ 860,332
$ 799,712
$ 797,277
$ 1,660,044
$ 1,570,509
Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period
(799,712)
(787,577)
(773,232)
(1,573,875)
(1,448,647)
Adjusted EBITDA growth
$ 60,620
$ 12,135
$ 24,045
$ 86,169
$ 121,862
Revenues - current period
$ 1,817,154
$ 1,734,447
$ 1,657,919
$ 3,551,601
$ 3,253,983
Less revenues - prior period
(1,734,447)
(1,706,378)
(1,596,064)
(3,381,554)
(3,083,882)
Revenue growth
$ 82,707
$ 28,069
$ 61,855
$ 170,047
$ 170,101
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate
73 %
43 %
39 %
51 %
72 %
(12)
FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Net income
$ 216,242
$ 147,693
$ 68,487
$ 363,935
$ 224,561
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
80
(240)
(148)
(160)
140
Net income attributable to Equinix
216,322
147,453
68,339
363,775
224,701
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
278,046
280,196
271,500
558,242
528,144
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
1,850
2,845
(518)
4,695
2,612
Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
2,131
2,150
1,552
4,281
2,679
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 498,349
$ 432,644
$ 340,873
$ 930,993
$ 758,136
(13)
AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 498,349
$ 432,644
$ 340,873
$ 930,993
$ 758,136
Adjustments:
Installation revenue adjustment
(34)
845
4,539
811
8,451
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
4,207
3,660
3,381
7,867
7,742
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,536
4,204
4,447
8,740
8,370
Contract cost adjustment
(7,891)
(14,939)
(13,381)
(22,830)
(27,392)
Stock-based compensation expense
104,682
89,952
94,335
194,634
172,685
Stock-based charitable contributions
14,039
—
—
14,039
—
Non-real estate depreciation expense
103,349
105,575
93,062
208,924
178,040
Amortization expense
51,875
49,569
51,679
101,444
105,074
Accretion expense (adjustment)
(442)
1,046
1,517
604
818
Recurring capital expenditures
(34,775)
(23,881)
(45,331)
(58,656)
(65,661)
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
420
(529)
102,460
(109)
115,518
Transaction costs
5,063
4,240
6,985
9,303
8,167
Impairment charges (1)
—
—
33,552
—
33,552
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
(49,683)
(323)
(47,440)
(50,006)
(46,675)
Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
(2,303)
569
1,259
(1,734)
1,940
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 691,392
$ 652,632
$ 631,937
$ 1,344,024
$ 1,258,765
(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from
(14)
Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 860,332
$ 799,712
$ 797,277
$ 1,660,044
$ 1,570,509
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(86,318)
(77,859)
(86,857)
(164,177)
(175,809)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,536
4,204
4,447
8,740
8,370
Income tax (expense) benefit
(8,635)
(32,744)
18,527
(41,379)
(14,101)
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
(49,683)
(323)
(47,440)
(50,006)
(46,675)
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
4,207
3,660
3,381
7,867
7,742
Stock-based charitable contributions
14,039
—
—
14,039
—
Contract cost adjustment
(7,891)
(14,939)
(13,381)
(22,830)
(27,392)
Installation revenue adjustment
(34)
845
4,539
811
8,451
Recurring capital expenditures
(34,775)
(23,881)
(45,331)
(58,656)
(65,661)
Other expense
(6,238)
(9,549)
(39,377)
(15,787)
(46,327)
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
1,850
2,845
(518)
4,695
2,612
Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests
(92)
2,479
2,663
2,387
4,759
Adjustments for impairment charges (1)
—
—
33,552
—
33,552
Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets
94
(1,818)
455
(1,724)
(1,265)
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 691,392
$ 652,632
$ 631,937
$ 1,344,024
$ 1,258,765
(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from
(15)
The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:
Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
91,036
90,771
89,648
90,904
89,490
Effect of dilutive securities:
Employee equity awards
226
391
456
309
534
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
91,262
91,162
90,104
91,213
90,024
Basic FFO per share
$ 5.47
$ 4.77
$ 3.80
$ 10.24
$ 8.47
Diluted FFO per share
$ 5.46
$ 4.75
$ 3.78
$ 10.21
$ 8.42
Basic AFFO per share
$ 7.59
$ 7.19
$ 7.05
$ 14.79
$ 14.07
Diluted AFFO per share
$ 7.58
$ 7.16
$ 7.01
$ 14.74
$ 13.98
