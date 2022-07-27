Atlantic Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Russell Medford MD, PhD as New US-Based Chairman

BOSTON, July 27 2022

Appointment aligns with recognized high growth potential for INNOVO ® in the US.

A strong endorsement for the scientific and clinical credibility of INNOVO ® as an accessible treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI).

Endorses FemTech as a high potential investment category.

/PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlantic Therapeutics, a Galway, Ireland and Boston, USA-based MedTech innovator, announces the appointment of Russell Medford MD, PhD as Chairman. The addition of Dr Medford to the Board is a significant step to fulfill the potential of the INNOVO® brand in the large and under-served US stress urinary incontinence (SUI) market.

Dr Medford is a senior healthcare and life sciences executive with extensive private and public company experience. Currently he serves as Chairman and CEO of Covanos, Inc, a medical technology company focused on advanced cardiovascular diagnostics.

He has also led companies and organizations engaged in comprehensive therapeutic drug research and development and has executed multiple strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies.

He has extensive experience in both the private and public financial markets, including initial public offerings raising over $500 million for corporate, clinical development and research programs and returning over $2.5 billion in shareholder value. He currently serves as a Board member of ThermoGenesis Holdings (Nasdaq:THMO), engaged in development and commercialization of automated cell processing technologies for cell and gene therapy. He has served on multiple public and private company Boards.

Dr Medford is a board-certified physician, an inaugural Fellow of the Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences of the American Heart Association and has held faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and the Emory University School of Medicine.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Center for Global Health Innovation, past Chairman and current member of the External Advisory Board for the Petit Institute of Bioscience and Bioengineering of the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the Global Center for Medical Innovation.

On joining the Board of Atlantic Therapeutics, Dr Medford commented: "From the first conversations with CEO, Susan Trent and other Board members, I could clearly see the huge potential of INNOVO® to positively change the outcome for women living with SUI. This very prevalent, yet under-served condition impacts the lives of many millions of women. It requires a treatment that is safe, clinically proven and easily accessible.

Since its FDA approval and launch onto the US market in 2020, INNOVO® has demonstrated that it can fulfil that requirement and has already transformed the lives of tens of thousands of women. I am delighted to apply my experience to help this innovative company realize its full potential"

Susan Trent, CEO commented: "I am delighted to welcome Dr Medford to the Atlantic Therapeutics Board. His experience in both clinical and commercial environments, as well as his obvious passion for delivering effective and innovative healthcare solutions in areas of unmet need, will be a major catalyst to maximize the potential for INNOVO®"

About INNOVO®

INNOVO® is an FDA-Approved, CE-marked treatment for women suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence. It works by delivering clinically proven, safe, non-invasive pelvic- floor stimulation via unique wearable technology. In the privacy of their own home, women can simply wear the INNOVO® shorts technology for a 30-minute pelvic floor workout. Innovative NMES (neuromuscular electrical stimulation) technology embedded in the INNOVO® shorts does the work to strengthen and re-educate their pelvic floor muscles, giving women the opportunity to live life free from bladder leaks in as little as three months. Extensive clinical trial outcomes conducted on over 600 subjects consistently confirm improvements in key outcomes, symptoms and acceptability. Underpinned by this compelling peer-reviewed science, INNOVO® has received numerous prestigious awards for innovation and technology and is revenue generating in both the USA and Europe.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Based in Galway, Ireland and Boston, MA, Atlantic Therapeutics develops consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence. The company's mission is to improve the quality of life of millions of people each year, by enabling them to restore and strengthen their pelvic health, thus regaining the confidence and control to lead active lives. Atlantic Therapeutics has attracted both international VC investment and enterprise grant funding and is experiencing high growth, establishing INNOVO® as the leading Femtech solution to treat SUI. For more information, please visit www.myinnovo.com .

Contacts: Daniel Forde, 00353 852823340, dforde@myinnovo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Atlantic Therapeutics