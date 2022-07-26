Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2022.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share Dividend per Depositary Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,022.22222(1) $0.25556(1) Aug. 12 Sept. 15 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,022.22222(1) $10.22222(1) Aug. 12(2) Sept. 15 Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) $1,260.10867(1) $12.60109(1) Aug. 12 Sept. 15 Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAD1) $600.00 $24.00 Aug. 12 Sept. 1(3) Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Aug. 12 Sept. 1 Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAF6) $637.50 $25.50 Aug. 12 Sept. 1(3) Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Aug. 12 Sept. 1

Notes:

(1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series I are $1,022.22222222222222 and $0.25555555555556, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,022.22222222222222 and $10.22222222222222, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series L are $1,260.10866666666667 and $12.60108666666667, respectively.

(2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Aug. 31, 2022.

(3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

