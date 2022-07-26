Synergy Health Partners Welcomes Dawn Anderson as Chief Marketing Officer

Healthcare Marketing Leader Joins Executive Team

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a leader in specialty hospital staffing services that improve access to care by delivering unique physician staffing and incentive models, today announced that Dawn Anderson has joined the company as chief marketing officer. As CMO, Anderson leads all areas of enterprise marketing, including strategic go-to-market programs, digital media, public relations and integrated communications.

Dawn Anderson - Chief Marketing Officer, Synergy Health Partners (PRNewswire)

"The staffing models at Synergy Health Partners help hospitals creatively attract and retain quality surgical teams."

"Dawn is a world-class marketing leader with deep expertise building brands and creating momentum for growth," said Dan Siegel, chief executive officer, Synergy Health Partners. "With her extensive experience in marketing, and proven track record of advancing major healthcare and staffing companies, I could not imagine a better addition to our executive team."

With experience that spans the healthcare continuum, Anderson has transformed vision into results for both start-up and Fortune 500 organizations including: healthcare systems, pharmacy benefit management, health plans, finance, SaaS-based biotechnology, digital health and staffing solutions. Most recently, Anderson served as senior vice-president of marketing and strategic advisor for AI-based innovators CureMetrix and CureMatch, where she played a pivotal role in establishing new category cancer brands. Before that, at AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), she led marketing for the largest healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company, enabling exponential growth through both organic and acquisition strategies. Her experience also encompasses marketing leadership with CareCredit, a GE Capital company; MedImpact Healthcare Systems; PacifiCare Health Systems and Secure Horizons; as well as MemorialCare and Tenet hospital systems.

"By offering hospital staffing models that creatively attract and retain quality physicians, the innovative approach at Synergy Health Partners is more relevant than ever before," said Dawn Anderson. "I am honored to join this visionary leadership team as we amplify the value we bring to the healthcare market."

Anderson has a Master in Business Administration degree and is a certified New Product Development Professional. In addition, her work has been honored with many recognitions including Healthcare Communicator of the Year, the CMO Club Innovation Award, and the Genius Award from the American Staffing Association.

ABOUT SYNERGY HEALTH PARTNERS

Specialists in Staffing Specialists, Synergy Health Partners supports hospitals nationwide with innovative physician staffing models that align incentives while improving clinical quality and patient access to surgical, anesthesia, emergency and emerging hospital services. Synergy-HP.com

For Media Inquiries:

Mary Roberts

mroberts@buzzmonkeyspr.com

414-839-4175



Synergy Health Partners logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synergy Health Partners