Airoha Sets 10-year Milestone with Bluetooth® LE Audio Certification

HSINCHU, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airoha Technology today announced that its new series of Bluetooth audio chips have successfully completed the latest Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio Qualification Process. This is one of the most important R&D achievements of its Bluetooth audio R&D team consisted of hundreds of engineers, who continues to revolutionize the wireless audio end device market. The "flagship" and "professional" series of chipsets support LE audio and Bluetooth 5.3 for multiple applications such as True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, Bluetooth smart speakers, assistive listening devices, and Bluetooth transmitters. The products are currently being tested by many brand customers and are expected to be available worldwide in the first half of 2023.

After 10 Years of technology investment, Airoha Revolutionizes the Global Bluetooth Audio Market

"The LE Audio specifications are the most important milestone reached in the Bluetooth audio industry in the past decade. With the support of our strong R&D team consisting of hundreds of engineers who have accumulated nearly a decade of technical expertise, Airoha became one of the world's first certified chip providers. This supports many customers to accelerate the launch of their end devices. The wireless audio innovation brought by the latest Bluetooth LE technology will expedite the process by which consumers and businesses enjoy the convenient and innovative services it brings, fully demonstrating the Airoha's vision and business philosophy." said Yuchuan Yang, Sr. Vice President of Airoha.

Bluetooth LE Audio Will Dramatically Change the Business Model of Wireless Audio Services for Consumers and Businesses

AuracastTM broadcast audio sharing, the most important technology in the Bluetooth LE Audio qualification, is the industry standard for one-to-many unidirectional audio playback, which will dramatically change the audio service model of existing dedicated earbuds. As AuracastTM improves the convenience and experience of users and reduces the cost of service providers, it will inspire more innovative application services and scenarios. For example, museum tours no longer need to provide dedicated headset rentals, and visitors can receive audio services inside by wearing portable earbuds of their own. Other venues such as gatherings, ball games, concerts, and even corporate events can also use this feature to provide customized and innovative services that will dramatically change the consumer experience and corporate service model.

In addition to supporting broadcast audio, Bluetooth LE Audio also offers two major advantages: improved sound quality and low latency. In the past, true wireless stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds were limited by size, weight and battery capacity, which made it difficult to find a balance between hardware requirements and sound quality. According to the Bluetooth SIG, the LC3 codec introduced by LE Audio can transmit audio at half the bitrate of traditional SBC without compromising sound quality. In addition, LE Audio reduces the latency issue by 70%. Therefore, in the foreseeable future, LC3 will become a standard for high-quality and power-saving Bluetooth audio codec.

Market-leading Launch of Two Series of Bluetooth LE Audio Chips

By launching two series of chips, Airoha Technology not only brings new experiences and changes to the global wireless audio market, but they also introduced the high performing and low-power consuming Software Development Kit (SDK). Integrating the full range of features required by different Bluetooth applications, the SDK further simplifies the R&D design of Bluetooth connectivity and allows its customers to accelerate the time-to-market of their end devices and create a new, seamless user experience.

Flagship Series: The performance leader AB1585 supports the latest LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.3, with built-in HiFi 5 DSP for high computing power, suitable for running AI algorithms and provides customizable and flexible applications for headphones, TWS, speakers and assistive listening devices, etc., while simultaneously allowing for personalized wireless audio experience beyond imagination.

Professional Series: The low-power consumption and highly-integrated AB1565/AB1568 supports the latest LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.3 system which is suitable for headphones, TWS, speakers and Bluetooth transmitters. It also enables quick mass introduction of market applications for the enterprise and a professional user experience.

About Airoha Technology

Airoha Technology Corp., a fabless IC design house and one of MediaTek's subsidiaries, dedicated in four technology areas: Bluetooth, Satellite, Broadband and Ethernet. Its fixed network team was first established in 2001, followed by the wireless communication team, a spin-off from MediaTek, in 2017. All members of both teams have more than 20 years of experiences in their respective technical fields.

With its customer-centric culture that drives engineering excellence, Airoha is committed to shortening the product development cycle for its customers and creating great experiences for the consumers. Therefore, Airoha has the broadest customer base including almost all leading brands in the above four technology areas. Airoha's vision is to make technology accessible for the benefits of all end users and businesses.

