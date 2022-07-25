Squarespace Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Squarespace achieved $213 million in revenue, growing 12% year over year in constant currency," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We continue to track well against our product roadmap as we seek to bring more value to our millions of customers worldwide. Our recent launch of Fluid Engine, a core enhancement to our page building experience, represents a major step forward in no-code web design for professionals and beginners and we are excited it is now available to customers globally."

"Our revenue and unlevered free cash flow results delivered against our plans; without the impact of FX headwinds, we would have exceeded our revenue guidance," said Marcela Martin, CFO of Squarespace.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $212.7 million grew 9% year-over-year as reported on a GAAP basis and 12% in constant currency

Commerce revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $66.2 million

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") increased 8% year-over-year to $837.8 million

Unique subscriptions increased 6% year-over-year to 4.2 million

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") increased 6% year-over-year to $204

Net income of $64.5 million vs. net loss of $234.5 million a year ago

Earnings per share of $0.46 based on 140,082,038 basic weighted average shares and earnings per share of $0.45 based on 142,133,303 dilutive weighted average shares

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.6 million vs. $42.6 million a year ago

Cash flow from operating activities was $36.4 million vs. $8.7 million a year ago

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow was $36.4 million vs. $10.3 million a year ago driven primarily by a reduction in cash payments related to the direct listing in Q2 2021

Cash and cash equivalents of $215.1 million , investments in marketable securities of $32.2 million ; total debt of $520.3 million , of which $26.3 million is current

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Outlook & Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $213 million to $218 million , or year-over-year growth of 6% to 8%

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $33.7 million to $38.7 million . This is the result of:

For the full fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $857 million to $867 million , or year-over-year growth of 9% to 11%

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $156.5 million to $166.5 million . This is the result of:

Webcast Conference Call & Shareholder Letter Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on July 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available here.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Revenue constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.

We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net, benefit from/(provision for) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to anticipate market needs and develop new solutions to meet those needs; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its existing solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully in its industry against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace, its customers and their users; Squarespace's ability to manage growth and maintain demand for its solutions; Squarespace's ability to protect and promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; Squarespace's ability to adapt to and comply with existing and emerging regulatory developments, technological changes and cybersecurity needs; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; Squarespace's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; Squarespace's ability to manage expansion into international markets; and the expected timing, amount, and effect of Squarespace's share repurchases. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 212,702

$ 196,010

$ 420,464

$ 375,656 Cost of revenue(1) 36,993

32,501

73,642

59,909 Gross profit 175,709

163,509

346,822

315,747 Operating expenses:













Research and product development(1) 58,829

48,912

116,157

90,923 Marketing and sales(1) 68,743

70,784

181,649

168,756 General and administrative(1) 39,190

284,730

75,171

304,246 Total operating expenses 166,762

404,426

372,977

563,925 Operating income/(loss) 8,947

(240,917)

(26,155)

(248,178) Interest expense (3,319)

(2,827)

(5,768)

(6,087) Other income/(loss), net 6,217

(1,201)

7,728

2,392 Income/(loss) before benefit from/(provision for) income taxes 11,845

(244,945)

(24,195)

(251,873) Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (2) 52,651

10,413

(4,169)

16,195 Net income/(loss) $ 64,496

$ (234,532)

$ (28,364)

$ (235,678) Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B and Class C common stockholders, basic and dilutive $ 64,496

$ (234,532)

$ (28,364)

$ (235,678)















Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders, basic $ 0.46

$ (3.22)

$ (0.20)

$ (4.54) Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders, dilutive $ 0.45

$ (3.22)

$ (0.20)

$ (4.54) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C stockholders, basic 140,082,038

72,900,951

139,754,453

51,879,264 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C stockholders, dilutive 142,133,303

72,900,951

139,754,453

51,879,264





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 846

$ 380

$ 1,470

$ 655 Research and product development 11,508

8,245

21,676

15,038 Marketing and sales 2,395

1,569

3,994

2,741 General and administrative 12,111

240,319

23,817

241,931 Total stock-based compensation $ 26,860

$ 250,513

$ 50,957

$ 260,365





(2) For interim periods, the Company has historically utilized the estimated annual effective tax rate method under which the Company determined its benefit from/(provision for) income taxes based on the current estimate of its annual effective tax rate. For the second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, the Company utilized the discrete effective tax rate method, as allowed under ASC Topic 740, Income Taxes - Interim Periods, when the application of the estimated annual effective tax rate method is impractical and does not provide a reliable estimate of the annual effective tax rate. The discrete method treats the year-to-date period as if it were the annual period and determines the interim income taxes on that basis. The Company determined that since small changes in estimated annual pre-tax income/(loss) would result in significant changes in the estimated effective tax rate and significant variations in the customary relationship between the benefit from/(provision from) income taxes and pre-tax accounting income/(loss), the historical method would not provide a reliable estimate of the effective tax rate for the second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022. The Company will reevaluate its use of this method each quarter until the Company believes a return to the estimated annual effective tax method is deemed appropriate.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,092

$ 203,247 Restricted cash 39,706

30,433 Investment in marketable securities 32,163

31,456 Accounts receivable, net 8,638

7,969 Due from vendors 2,872

1,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,528

67,099 Total current assets 348,999

342,032 Property and equipment, net 52,690

52,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,354

— Goodwill 435,601

435,601 Intangible assets, net 51,122

60,138 Other assets 9,537

8,939 Total assets $ 994,303

$ 899,549 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,230

$ 26,533 Accrued liabilities 65,370

60,861 Deferred revenue 258,099

233,999 Funds payable to customers 39,593

30,137 Debt, current portion 26,280

13,586 Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion —

2,095 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,975

— Total current liabilities 423,547

367,211 Debt, non-current portion 494,000

513,047 Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion —

32,348 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 118,485

— Other liabilities 357

422 Total liabilities 1,036,389

913,028 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Stockholders' deficit:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 91,246,588 and 90,826,625 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9

9 Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 47,844,755 and 48,344,755 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5

5 Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Additional paid in capital 914,420

911,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,301)

(208) Accumulated deficit (953,219)

(924,855) Total stockholders' deficit (42,086)

(13,479) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 994,303

$ 899,549

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (28,364)

$ (235,678) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,869

16,232 Stock-based compensation 50,957

260,365 Deferred income taxes —

(16,981) Non-cash lease expense 638

— Other 502

565 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and due from vendors (1,701)

(105) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,021)

(10,786) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,260

4,260 Deferred revenue 30,294

30,766 Funds payable to customers 9,456

10,097 Other operating assets and liabilities (207)

88 Net cash provided by operating activities 83,683

58,823 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities 15,940

14,805 Purchases of marketable securities (17,016)

(14,181) Purchase of property and equipment (5,735)

(2,415) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash —

(202,515) Net cash used in investing activities (6,811)

(204,306) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments on debt (6,793)

(6,793) Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock (35,202)

— Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,269)

(25,735) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,110

3,566 Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance costs —

304,409 Dividends paid —

(367) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (55,154)

275,080 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (600)

(38) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 21,118

129,559 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 233,680

57,891 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 254,798

$ 187,450







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,092

$ 160,142 Restricted cash 39,706

27,308 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 254,798

$ 187,450







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 5,247

$ 5,628 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 5,968

$ 1,080







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,582

$ 1,090 Non-cash leasehold improvements $ 5,679

$ — Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 259

$ 42 Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition $ —

$ 188,179 Receivables for exercise of stock options included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ —

$ 103

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income/(loss) $ 64,496

$ (234,532)

$ (28,364)

$ (235,678) Interest expense 3,319

2,827

5,768

6,087 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (52,651)

(10,413)

4,169

(16,195) Depreciation and amortization 7,811

7,726

15,869

16,232 Stock-based compensation expense 26,860

250,513

50,957

260,365 Other income/(loss), net (6,217)

1,201

(7,728)

(2,392) Direct listing costs —

25,318

—

25,318 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,618

$ 42,640

$ 40,671

$ 53,737



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ 36,413

$ 8,692

$ 83,683

$ 58,823 Cash paid of capital expenditures (2,376)

(1,758)

(5,735)

(2,415) Free cash flow $ 34,037

$ 6,934

$ 77,948

$ 56,408 Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit 2,340

3,320

3,964

5,628 Unlevered free cash flow $ 36,377

$ 10,254

$ 81,912

$ 62,036



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Total debt outstanding $ 520,280

$ 526,633 Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 247,255

234,703 Total net debt $ 273,025

$ 291,930



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, as reported $ 212,702

$ 196,010

$ 420,464

$ 375,656 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 8.5 %

31.0 %

11.9 %

31.1 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ (6,605)

$ 4,636

$ (10,792)

$ 9,068 Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) (3.4) %

3.1 %

(2.9) %

3.2 % Revenue constant currency growth rate 11.9 %

27.9 %

14.8 %

27.9 %





(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

