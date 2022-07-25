IRD Awarded $13.8 Million Contract in New York State

IRD will ensure optimal system performance at 68 traffic monitoring sites in the Western part of New York State for the New York State Department of Transportation ("NYSDOT")

SASKATOON, SK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today that the New York State Department of Transportation ("NYSDOT") has awarded IRD a two year, $13.8 million contract for installation and maintenance of permanent traffic data collection systems. IRD will be responsible for all parts, equipment, materials, labour and technical expertise to successfully repair, upgrade, install and maintain traffic data collection sites across New York State. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The scope of the contract includes the provision of repair and maintenance services for the State's existing count, classification and weigh-in-motion sites – ensuring uptime of 95% or better – and the installation of new sites to grow and enhance the NYSDOT data collection program.

NYSDOT collects, summarizes and interprets information about the traffic that uses the State's highway system. The data is used to assess transportation needs and highway infrastructure performance, and to develop highway planning and programming recommendations. Traffic data is critical for route planning, developing safety programs, the designation of evacuation routes and their management and for the design of highway projects. Ultimately, NYSDOT has the objective to ensure safe, efficient, balanced and environmentally sound transportation for users of the State's roads.

To help meet its objectives, NYSDOT will utilize IRD's iTHEIA™ non-intrusive data collection solution. iTHEIA™ delivers new value in a safe and cost-effective manner by eliminating the need for road closures during installation and service. iTHEIA™ provides superior longevity in comparison to intrusive sensing and detection technologies previously deployed by NYSDOT. Unlike in-road sensor-based systems, iTHEIA™ is unaffected by the degradation of pavement, performing well regardless of road surface conditions.

"This exciting project with NYSDOT reinforces our commitment to enhance safety, improve traffic flows and address environmental challenges with our solutions and strengthens our long-term service and maintenance revenues, a key driver of stable and sustainable growth," commented Rish Malhotra, IRD's President & Chief Executive Officer. "This contract combines traffic data collection, construction services and advanced traffic data analytics reporting to meet the unique needs of NYSDOT. We are also pleased to see the broader adoption of iTHEIA™, which has received growing interest since its launch two and a half years ago. As US states become more aware of the benefits of high-quality, continuously collected traffic information, we expect that the demand for this innovative solution will continue to grow."

