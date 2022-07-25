Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

JUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169

International Dial-in: 201-493-6755

Access ID: 13731720

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through August 22, 2022.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853

International Replay Number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13731720

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles based on our proprietary multi-purpose platform technologies, that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan and California. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

