YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK'S WONDER EXTENDS BEYOND ITS BORDERS

HELENA, Mont., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Service has worked diligently to open Yellowstone National Park to visitors after the devastating floods earlier this summer – with over 90 percent of the roadways now open. While visitors are encouraged to keep their travel plans, now is a perfect time to see more of Montana and support Yellowstone's gateway communities. The small mountain towns that surround the park offer activities for all interests and ages, and are hosting regularly scheduled farmers' markets, music festivals and art fairs.

Located north of Yellowstone National Park is Red Lodge, a unique mix of history and modern-day comforts. You can explore Broadway Avenue, the town's main street, where you will travel back in time to Old West-style saloons, restaurants and shops. Celebrate local Montana artists on the second Saturday of each month, with a stroll down Broadway during the Red Lodge Art Walk.

Red Lodge also offers several opportunities to explore the landscape of the area, including the Beartooth Mountains and Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to mountain lions, bears, bison, and numerous other iconic Montana animals.

Just outside the north entrance of Yellowstone, situated in majestic Paradise Valley is Gardiner. It is the perfect place to experience wildlife or explore local shops and eateries in the historic downtown. Those looking for a one-of-a-kind event should visit Gardiner on Aug.13 for Shakespeare in the Park at Arch Park, a long-standing Montana tradition. Visitors can also experience Yellowstone Hot Springs or take a guided rafting trip, as the Yellowstone River runs through the downtown area.

Cooke City is home to "the most scenic drive in America," the Beartooth Pass on U.S. Highway 212. Surrounded by national forest, wilderness and Yellowstone National Park, the area is perfect for outdoor recreation including hiking, biking, camping and fishing.

Nestled on the bank of the Yellowstone River and surrounded by mountains is beautiful Livingston. The city is home to an impressive blend of shops, museums, a golf course, galleries, live theater music and unique restaurants. Livingston hosts several diverse events throughout the summer, appealing to all visitors. Don't miss Livingston's famous Farmers' Market every Wednesday evening from now until Sept. 14.

