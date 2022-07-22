South Bend Market Expands with New Rally House Location

GRANGER, Ind., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With one store currently situated on the southern side of South Bend, Rally House is happy to announce a new location for this family-owned sports and merchandise retailer on the north side of town in the University Crossings Shopping Center of Mishawaka. Rally House University Crossings is the premier destination for Notre Dame Fighting Irish merchandise alongside an array of quality sports apparel and locally inspired products to represent your favorite teams and Indiana themes.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House University Crossings has an expansive assortment of Notre Dame merch, helping area fans represent with stand-out college apparel and accessories. "Fighting Irish supporters will love everything this new Rally House store has to offer," explains District Manager Jeff Chapman. "And our staff is eager to assist all our guests with pairing their new Notre Dame gear with even more team and local merch so that they're always prepared to cheer in style!"

While there is no shortage of Notre Dame Fighting Irish merchandise in stock at Rally House University Crossings, fans will also find gear for the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Cubs, and various other franchises. These available products are of the highest quality, coming from credible brand names like New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and others.

Those looking to exhibit their Indiana and Indianapolis pride will have no trouble doing so when shopping at Rally House University Crossings. This store offers a vast selection of locally influenced designs across a multitude of products from top-tier brands, including stylish and unique RALLY Brand™ apparel.

One of the main goals for Rally House is to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, which is precisely what customers can count on at Rally House University Crossings. For added convenience, www.rallyhouse.com has numerous products and shipping availability to any state.

The latest store news can be found at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-university-crossings or by following the store on Facebook (@RallyUniversityCrossings) and Instagram (@rallyuniversitycrossings).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Jeff Chapman, District Manager

jchapman@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House