Thornburg Investment Management Obtains QDLP License in China

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg") today announced that its wholly foreign-owned enterprise, Thornburg Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited, has successfully filed for registration and has been granted a Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership ("QDLP") license from the China Asset Management Association. The license will give qualified investors in China access to a range of Thornburg's investment solutions, including its multi-asset, global fixed income and equity strategies.

"In our 40th anniversary year, the approval of the QDLP license marks an important milestone for Thornburg in its international expansion," said Thornburg President & CEO Jason Brady. "As Chinese investors look for greater diversification, we believe our differentiated approach to active management, as well as decades of experience in global investment and risk management, will provide premium global wealth management and diversified asset investment services to institutional and high-net-worth investors in the country."

Thornburg Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited has assembled a dedicated team in Shanghai with deep expertise in business development and operations to serve the QDLP business. The team will provide services to qualified investors in China with support from its U.S.-based global management and investment teams, headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With US$42 billion in client assets as of 30 June 20221, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com.

The views expressed are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect the views of Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. This information should not be relied upon as a recommendation or investment advice and is not intended to predict the performance of any investment or market.

This is not a solicitation or offer for any product or service. Nor is it a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry, or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Thornburg makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information and has no obligation to provide updates or changes. Thornburg does not accept any responsibility and cannot be held liable for any person's use of or reliance on the information and opinions contained herein.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

For United Kingdom: This communication is issued by Thornburg Investment Management Ltd. ("TIM Ltd.") and approved by Robert Quinn Advisory LLP which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). TIM Ltd. is an appointed representative of Robert Quinn Advisory LLP. This material constitutes a financial promotion for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act") and the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA (the "FCA Rules").

This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for or purchase any financial instrument. TIM Ltd. neither provides investment advice to, nor receives and transmits orders from, persons to whom this material is communicated nor does it carry on any other activities with or for such persons that constitute "MiFID or equivalent third country business" for the purposes of the FCA Rules. All information provided is not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and is subject to change without notice.

This communication is exclusively intended for persons who are Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties for the purposes of the FCA Rules and other persons should not act or rely on it. This communication is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

This is directed to INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY and is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to the laws or regulations applicable to their place of citizenship, domicile or residence.

Thornburg is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under U.S. laws which may differ materially from laws in other jurisdictions. Any entity or person forwarding this to other parties takes full responsibility for ensuring compliance with applicable securities laws in connection with its distribution.

For Hong Kong: This article is issued by Thornburg Investment Management (Asia) Limited ("Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thornburg Investment Management. Inc. The Company is currently licensed with the Hong Kong SFC for Type 1 regulated activity, with the CE No.: BPQ208.

The material is only intended for Individual, Corporate and Institutional Professional Investor Use Only and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any person without the written consent of Thornburg Investment Management (Asia) Limited or its affiliated companies.

This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

This document is for informational purpose only and should not intended to constitute any tax, accounting, regulatory, legal, insurance or investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommendation of any investment product/service from the Company. The information provided is not intended to predict the performance of any investment or market. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable. Notwithstanding, the Company makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information or opinion and has no obligation to provide updates or changes. The Company does not accept any responsibility and cannot be held liable for any person's use of or reliance on the information and opinions contained herein.

Investment involves risks. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product. You should not make investment decision solely based on this general information. If you have any queries, please contact your financial advisor and seek professional advice. All financial investments involve an element of risk.

For Mainland China: The content of this material is for reference only, and does not constitute a purchase offer, sale invitation, investment advice or promise, and should not be construed as a recommendation to adopt any investment strategy. The content was taken from sources reasonably believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publication. The company will not be responsible for errors or omissions in the content. All content can be changed at any time and without prior notice.

This material may contain forward-looking statements and forecasts based on certain assumptions as of the date of this writing. The company cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements and forecasts will be realized, and does not undertake the obligation to update or correct any content. Recipient should not substitute such information for their independent judgment or make decisions based solely on such information.

Investments contain risk, including possible loss of principal. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is given by the company or affiliated companies or its respective directors, officers, representatives and/or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the material, nor is it responsible for any direct or indirect losses caused by the content.

1 Includes $40 billion in assets under management and $2 billion in assets under advisement as of 30 June 2022.

