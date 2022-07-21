NUTEX HEALTH HOSPITALS WIN MULTIPLE AWARDS

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that several of its micro hospitals have been recognized in their communities.

Nutex Health's micro hospitals have recently won four reputable awards. These facilities are located in various states and have been nominated and voted on by their respective communities.

The impressive accolades are as follows:

NW Indiana ER & Hospital won "Best Hospital" for the second year in a row and "Best CEO/Owner" in The Times "Best of the Region" contest.

Tulsa ER & Hospital won "Best Hospital" in Oklahoma Magazine's "The Best of the Best 2022."

Albuquerque ER & Hospital won "Best Place to Work" in the Albuquerque Business First "2022 Best Places to Work" contest.

"We are honored to have received these awards. They validate our firm commitment to patient care as well as employee well-being, which are the main focus of the culture at Nutex," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nutex Health.

Nutex Health hospitals have historically served as the safety net for the communities in which we serve. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible for our community.

The Nutex management model ensures that our hospitals can thrive in their communities, which is reflected by thousands of positive reviews as well as numerous nominations and awards.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. is a physician-led, technology-enabled healthcare services company with approximately 1500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. The Company has two divisions: a Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The Hospital division currently owns and operates 21 facilities in eight different states. The division implements and operates different innovative health care models, including micro hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organizations (MSOs), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully combine our legacy operations of the combined company, to execute our growth strategy, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

