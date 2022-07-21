Anticipated Online Showcase TapTap Presents Returns On July 23, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TapTap Presents, the digital showcase connecting gaming fans worldwide and earning more than 10 million views in 2021, kicks off its third annual event introducing world premieres of new games and updates for popular titles on Saturday, July 23 at 4:00 a.m. PDT. Watch the show live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and the TapTap App.

TapTap Presents 2022 will feature more than 20 games including new content from popular cross-platform titles like Genshin Impact and reveals of new games from partners DeNA and XD Inc.

Exciting updates for fan favorite games include:

Torchlight: Infinite, the hack-and-slash ARPG from developer XD Inc.

Wuthering Waves, the open-world adventure narrative from developer Kuro Game.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Mobile, the cutthroat battle royale featuring an impressive roster of heroes.

Yeager: Hunter Legend, the 3D monster hunting game set on an alien planet from developer IGG.

Additional reveals to come from titles including:

Eternal Evolution, the strategy-based idle battler from developer Hero Entertainment.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, the adorable fantasy MMORPG from developer XD Inc.

Flash Party, the competitive multiplayer brawler from developer XD Inc.

The showcase will feature these amazing titles in addition to many more.

Popular releases and updates in last year's show include Hearthstone: Mercenaries, League of Legends: Wild Rift, MARVEL Super War, and APEX Legends Mobile.

Many more games of different genres will debut updates and world premieres in TapTap Presents 2022. Tune in to the live broadcast and not to miss any of the exciting news.

The TapTap app is chock-full of goodies so make sure to download to stream the event live and to access a massive amount of exclusive games.

For more information, please visit the official website, follow TapTap on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, join the community on Discord, and search for #TapTapPresents on social media.

About TapTap

TapTap is a mobile gaming oasis built on the pillars of community and accessible gamer to developer connection. Co-founded in 2016 by XD Inc., TapTap hosts a wide variety of high quality AAA and indie mobile titles, and aims to bond like-minded gamers through their favorite games. The platform allows players to connect with developers, content creators, and each other creating a united community of passionate individuals.

To learn more about the TapTap community, visit the official TapTap website.

About XD Inc.

XD Inc. (HKEX: 2400) is a games developer and publisher. Founded in 2011, XD and its video game craftsmen are on a mission to deliver captivating experiences and inspire gamers around the world. In addition to its extensive portfolio of award-winning games including Sausage Man, Muse Dash, and Ragnarok M, XD has built the mobile game distribution platform and community, TapTap, to become one of the most vibrant gaming ecosystems with over 41 million monthly active users worldwide.

To learn more, visit XD Inc's official website.

