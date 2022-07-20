Fungi Perfecti is on TikTok!

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is now on TikTok !

Follow Fungi Perfecti on TikTok and forage with their founder, Paul Stamets! (PRNewswire)

Follow Fungi Perfecti on TikTok to forage with Paul Stamets and learn more about the power of mushroom mycelium!

Fungi Perfecti - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - was founded by renowned mycologist Paul Stamets with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. They specialize in mushroom mycelium-based supplements to support natural immunity and whole body wellness.* Based near the Olympic Rainforest in Washington state, they are the #1 best-selling mushroom supplement brand in the U.S.ꝉ

And they've just launched the official TikTok channel for Paul Stamets, Fungi Perfecti, and Host Defense!

Follow them on TikTok to forage with Paul, go behind the scenes with their research and education teams, and learn more about the power of mushroom mycelium!

Upon launching their new channel, Founder and Chief Scientist, Paul Stamets said:

What I love about TikTok is the fast delivery of interesting information to a massive community. Truly, TikTok is a mycelial-like network, sharing ideas, humor, and innovation. Together, we are the new myconautic network!

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.*

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

