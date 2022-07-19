Life and Disability Income Insurance Products from MassMutual Now Available on iPipeline®'s End-to-End Digital Platform

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. and EXTON, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced another way to access its life and disability income (DI) insurance products. Effective immediately, products are now available through iPipeline® on iGO®, iPipeline's intelligent digital application platform built specifically for insurance and financial services.

The expanded access is being made possible by MassMutual Strategic Distributors (MMSD), a dedicated third-party distribution channel introduced by MassMutual in early 2021 to expand the company's reach to more people and provide them with the financial solutions they need. One of MMSD's highest priorities is to provide and enhance digital capabilities for its distribution partners and do so in the ways that they want to do business.

"We are committed to significantly expanding our ability to deliver on our purpose to help people secure their future and protect the ones they love," said Lisa Todd, Head of Life and Disability Insurance Distribution, MassMutual Strategic Distributors. "With iPipeline's technology, we can provide our distribution partners with an easy, quick, and efficient digital journey that will help them grow their business."

iGO provides an end-to-end technology ecosystem that ensures that 100% of e-Applications are in good order, and on a platform that is available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Through simplifying the application process, financial professionals can expect to reduce cycle time and increase placement ratio.

"Our goal is to provide our distribution channels with the digital capabilities they need to continue to grow while we continually expand with new ways to reach more people," said Dominic Blue, Head of Third Party and Direct to Consumer. "We chose iPipeline as one of our key solutions for this critical technology to help us achieve this objective, while providing exceptional service to our third-party distribution partners."

"We're excited to extend our market-leading technology to the MassMutual Strategic Distributors distribution channel," said Bill Hunter, Senior Vice President of Sales at iPipeline. "Harnessing our end-to-end technology ecosystem can assist MMSD in simplifying and accelerating its workflow while providing an efficient and effortless digital experience to help them promote its growth goals."

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. To learn more about MassMutual Strategic Distributors, visit mmsd.massmutual.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building the end-to-end digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of uninsured or under-insured Americans to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) , a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

