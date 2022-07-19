Leading French Insurer INTÉRIALE Mutual Selects Clearwater Analytics to Streamline its Investment Accounting Operations

PARIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has been selected by INTÉRIALE Mutual as its investment accounting and reporting service provider.

INTÉRIALE Mutual is the leading mutual insurance company of the Ministry of the Interior and seven other national ministries supporting more than 1,000 local authorities. Created in 2008 by and for France's public service employees, INTÉRIALE offers its member beneficiaries and public employers complete protection for healthcare and provident fund needs.

Clearwater Analytics was selected for its fully automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation and accounting platform, as well as for its flexible, modern, dynamic user experience. As a result, Intériale will save a significant amount of time during financial closing periods. Clearwater will also enable INTÉRIALE to evolve its accounting framework to support multi-basis accounting capabilities.

"We switched to a service provider that could ensure a smooth and secure transition, and also provide us with first-class investment accounting services," said Jean François Tilquin, Investment Director at INTÉRIALE. "The Clearwater solution impressed us with its speed of implementation, its ability to meet our local requirements and its intuitive user interface. Clearwater gives us a completely new operating model and valuable services such as post-trade compliance, risk and performance."

"We are very pleased INTÉRIALE has the best technology at their fingertips to focus on achieving their mission," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia, Clearwater Analytics. "Through our unique SaaS model and multi-asset service platform, INTÉRIALE can easily optimise their business model, reduce costs and enable sustainable growth."

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

