Korean Cultural Center New York presents K-Indie Music Night: Jannabi and byebyesea in partnership with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Damrosch Park

(Amsterdam Ave & W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, is proud to present K-Indie Music Night as a part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City , featuring an evening featuring the best of the thriving Korean independent music scene Jannabi (잔나비) and byebyesea (안녕바다) on Wednesday, July 27th, at 7:30 pm at Damrosch Park in New York City.

K-Indie Music Night: Jannabi & byebyesea (PRNewswire)

The undeniable chart-topping popularity of K-Pop has raised Korea to the heights of global creative influence, but Korea's thriving independent rock scene also offers a nuanced counterpart to K-pop's glossier production. Korea has become an undeniable cultural powerhouse, and K-Indie's diverse expression of sound - from guitar-driven, underground post-rock to mellow, lo-fi electronics - mark it as the likely next big thing in Korea's role as a cultural exporter.

This show spotlights two of the genre's best bands: Jannabi, who specialize in lyrically wistful, vintage-pop artistry and the more new wave-inspired, three-piece modern rock collective byebyesea.

K-Indie Music Night Teaser Video

2022 marks 140 years of friendship between Korea and the US, with this performance presented in celebration of this special year. The show embodies the slogan"KORUS' Chorus, Culture consolidates alliance" highlighting the meaningful history of cultural exchange between the two countries.

K-Indie Music Night is presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Korean Cultural Center New York, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.



Artist Bios

Jannabi (잔나비)

Jannabi's stubbornness towards and commitment to 'universal lyricalness' that began from its first full-length album [Monkey Hotel] in 2016, finally paid off when the lead single of its second full-length album [Legend] named "For Lovers Who Hesitate" released in 2019 topped the country's leading singles chart.

Jannabi has relentlessly pursued the 'universality of pop music' beyond the "hip" trend, by relying on its classical method of composition. It was the moment that the band proved a paradox that music which is faithful to the basics can be more unique.

The band's new but not unfamiliar characteristic of 'vintage pop' also became an excellent element to appeal to people across all generations. The band's first and second full-length albums [Monkey Hotel] and [Legend] are not just part of the newtro ("new retro") trend, but Jannabi is different in a sense that it has found the old root of the pop music and offered a point to make a new leap forward with the perspective of the new generation. The second album, in particular, has been hailed as a work succeeding in incorporating significant narrative found in art rock in the 1970s and British folk with the Korean old pop songs' sentiment.

There is something else which makes the band's music powerful: going beyond the compulsion to be dedicated to a single genre. Its free-spirited music was able to set such big milestones because Jannabi has made efforts to put their own stories in their music, their stories of growing up as a band act as a perspective to see the world.

The story of the members of Jannabi (an indigenous Korean word for "monkey") who are the same age as each other born in 1992 (the year of monkey) growing up together in good and bad times, resonated with indie music fans everywhere.

Awards

2021 M.net ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

2020 KOREAN MUSIC AWARDS 'THE BEST OF MODERN ROCK'

2020 KOREAN MUSIC AWARDS 'THE SONG OF THE YEAR'

2020 GOLDEN DISC BEST ALBUM

2019 M.net ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

2019 MELON MUSIC AWARDS TOP 10

2019 VLIVE AWARDS V HEARTBEAT VLIVE DISCOVER

2014 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival Super Rookie

Follow JANNABI on

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2SY6OktZyMLdOnscX3DCyS

Apple Music: ‎JANNABI on Apple Music

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BandJannabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandjannabi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bandjannabi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandJannabi

Byebyesea (안녕바다)

Band byebyesea (Annyeongbada) is Namu (vocal, guitar), Sun Je (guitar) and Myeong Je (bass), whose refreshing and catchy sounds and lyrical music has been loved by fans for more than 10 years.

Their recent record [701] which was comprised of 2 EPs shows their musical growth. Before their debut album release in 2006, they built up a huge fan base in the Korean Indie music scene.

In 2007 and 2008, they won numerous rookie awards in Korea and their groundbreaking song, "Star Shower" in their debut EP [Boy's Universe] (2006) has been broadcasted in countless commercials, TV series, and movies in Korea in a blaze of fame.

So far they have released 5 albums and 7 EP albums, and now also working as music directors in various film projects. Currently they are working on a feature film "Song of the Same Night" (2022), "Insomnia" (2023) and "I cross the sea with you" (2023).

Follow byebyesea on

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_JkzkyAxWu-_45vxEzME9A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/band_byebyesea/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/band_byebyesea

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bandbyebyesea

Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea. Under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, KCCNY serves as a platform to promote Korean culture and stimulate interest in the arts through diverse activities including gallery exhibitions, performances, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of cultural experience and knowledge in New York City. KCCNY also looks forward to the opening of its new home, the New York Korea Center, later this year. www.koreanculture.org

Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange

The Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) is an institution in charge of international cultural exchange designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. In order to invigorate cultural exchange transcending national boundaries, KOFICE works towards the following activities: bilateral cultural exchange events, global networking, research and studies, and professional training programs for experts in related fields. http://eng.kofice.or.kr/

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is the steward of the world's leading performing arts center, an artistic and civic cornerstone for New York City comprised of eleven resident companies on a 16-acre campus. The nonprofit's strategic priorities include: supporting the arts organizations that call Lincoln Center home to realize their missions and fostering opportunities for collaboration across campus; championing inclusion and increasing the accessibility and reach of Lincoln Center's work; and reimagining and strengthening the performing arts for the 21st century and beyond, helping ensure their rightful place at the center of civic life. www.lincolncenter.org

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org

For program inquiries, contact Hyo Han hhan@koreanculture.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York