SKY ZONE EXPANDING IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH FOUR NEW LOCATIONS

PROVO, Utah, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CircusTrix, the largest developer, operator and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world, has announced that it will be converting its locations in Dublin, Roseville, Sacramento, and Santa Rosa, California to the Sky Zone brand by year end 2022.

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and other experiences allowing families and friends to gather and make memorable moments together.

"Our business in California has grown by double digits in the past twelve months and we are excited to expand the Sky Zone footprint within the state on both an owned and franchised basis," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of CircusTrix. "As interest in family-friendly active entertainment continues to grow, we are consistently working to elevate the experiences our customers enjoy at our parks. During 2022, we have announced new parks in Southern California and will be announcing multiple additional California locations by year end. In parallel, we are excited to immediately bring the Sky Zone experience to our Dublin, Roseville, Sacramento, and Santa Rosa locations."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: https://circustrix.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrix.com.

