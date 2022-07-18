RHEEM® INTRODUCES 120 VOLT PROTERRA® PLUG-IN HEAT PUMP WATER HEATERS

New Units with Innovative, Smart and Sustainable Design, Launch in California

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, is launching two versions of the 120-Volt ProTerra® Plug-in Heat Pump Water Heater. Providing advanced solutions for California contractors and homeowners seeking a drop-in gas replacement, the ProTerra Plug-in Heat Pump Dedicated and Shared Circuit models boast high-efficiency performance, up to five times of a standard gas water heater, without the need to upgrade the electrical panel for 240V hardwired service.

With sustainability at the forefront of these innovative designs, the ProTerra Plug-ins' industry-first 120V Heat Pump technology results in installations with minimal to no electrical work. The 120V ProTerra Plug-in is available in two versions, allowing users to explore the Dedicated Circuit or Shared Circuit models. The Dedicated Circuit model offers the largest compressor in the industry and delivers the fastest heat pump water heater (HPWH) recovery on the market, performing similarly to a standard gas water heater. The Shared Circuit design offers HydroBoost mixing valve that extends the hot water in the tank for maximum output performance and requires no electrical work.

"The 120V ProTerra Plug-in models are a gamechanger for California," said Ankur Maheshwari, Director of Global Product Management and Decarbonization Lead at Rheem. "Many cities throughout the state have gas bans and efficiency requirements, which make HPWH the ideal option for new construction and replacement. Rheem provides our California customers with a comprehensive solution to meet both their sustainability goals and hot water performance needs."

Market demands and ongoing feedback from plumbing partners served as the catalysts for the latest expansion of the ProTerra family of HPWH. With minimal clearance requirements and the ability to fit in a standard tank footprint, the units were designed for quick and easy retrofit installation, effortlessly fitting in tight spaces.

The ProTerra Plug-in models utilize the Rheem EcoNet® app's Wi-Fi controls, allowing for convenient operation and monitoring. Capabilities include adjusting water temperature, scheduling and tracking energy usage from a smart phone. The EcoNet app will also alert users with updates on the unit's system health, with the goal of keeping hot water flowing in the home. The Shared Circuit model is demand response ready with built-in EcoPort (CTA-2045 port) which easily connects to utility programs for additional energy cost savings.

ProTerra Plug-in models are best suited for use in most regions of California where average ambient temperatures remain above 37° F throughout the year. Rheem provides an online selector tool to help homeowners identify their ideal HPWH solution. Homeowners and plumbing contractors in California can also benefit from incentive and rebate programs providing additional cost savings.

The development of ProTerra Plug-in HPWH technology began in 2019 with the roadmap to decarbonize California's buildings, which included plans to replace gas-burning appliances with electric versions (CA Title 20). Previously, HPWHs needed 240V hardwired service. Replacing a gas water heater with a 240V HPWH in older homes presents a challenge, as common 100-Amp electrical panels often have no capacity left to add high energy-draw appliances like a 30-Amp water heater. The 120V plug-in solves the electrical challenges of replacing a gas water heater.

Prior to its public release, performance of the 120V ProTerra Plug-in was validated in a field study facilitated by the Advanced Water Heating Initiative, a U.S. Department of Energy-affiliated collaborative that aims to realize the carbon and energy savings of HPWH by scaling adoption. In conjunction with public utilities like PG&E, SCE and SMUD, the trial leveraged a Rheem ProTerra Plug-in Heat Pump with HydroBoost and LeakGuard™ (a Shared Circuit model) as the first of 32 HPWHs that were installed in single family homes to prove they sufficiently met demand. Overall results of the study will be released following the completion of project's remaining installs, but the 120V ProTerra Plug-in units installed to-date have demonstrated they are an ideal, plug-and-play retrofit solution that deliver on homeowners needs.

ProTerra Plug-in comes with a 10-year limited tank and parts warranty. For more information, please visit www.rheem.com/ProTerra.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

