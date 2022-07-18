Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cynthia Conner as General Manager of The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne

Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

COVINGTON, Ky., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cynthia Conner has been appointed the general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne.https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Ms. Conner brings over 13 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Home2Suites in Pensacola, Florida.

Newly Appointed General Manager of The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne
Newly Appointed General Manager of The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne(PRNewswire)

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Ms. Conner is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining The Homewood Suites Mobile East Bay Daphne, Conner served in multiple leadership roles with Encore Hospitality, including general manager and dual director of operations for the Courtyard by Marriott, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Conner attended Pensacola State College and Wallace Community College and serves on the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association as well as Hospitality Roundtable.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen 
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC)
(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-cynthia-conner-as-general-manager-of-the-homewood-suites-by-hilton-mobile-east-bay-daphne-301588469.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.