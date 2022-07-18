Bush's Beans Named "Official Beans of the Southeastern Conference"

The multi-year sponsorship integrates Bush's into SEC Network programming and on-site activations with SEC Nation and conference championship events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bush's® Beans announced a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network to be the "Official Beans of the SEC." The new partnership begins this week with an on-site presence at SEC Kickoff in Atlanta.

Whether celebrating with a bowl of chili made with Bush's Chili Beans or serving Baked Beans alongside tailgating favorites, Bush's Beans is a natural fit for gameday gatherings. "Nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, our brand has been rooted in the heart of SEC country for over a century," said CEO Al Williams. "We're excited to strengthen our connection with SEC fans and bring even more joy and good times to gamedays. We think this is the start of a beautiful partnership."

The sponsorship includes integration of Bush's Beans on SEC Network programming and within the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network's traveling football pre-game show. Bush's Beans will also activate on-site at SEC FanFare at the football championship in Atlanta and will have a presence at other major SEC championship events. There might even be an appearance from the one and only spokes dog, Duke.

"The addition of Bush's Beans as an SEC official sponsor fits perfectly with our fans' tailgating experiences for football and gatherings throughout the year. With their headquarters in the SEC footprint, we are pleased to welcome Bush's Beans to the SEC sponsor family," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"It is going to be an exciting season," said Williams. "We look forward to showcasing Bush's as That Beautiful Bean Company on SEC Network and at various SEC events throughout the year."

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About the Southeastern Conference

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader on the national landscape for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded twice, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, then Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC's 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network's digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN's sports streaming service in the region.

