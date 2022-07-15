WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION ACROSS TEXAS WITH OVER 200 RETAIL BRANCHES STATEWIDE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide recently opened its newest branch in Decatur, TX located in Wise County, part of Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington.

Woodforest National Bank's first retail branch in Decatur, TX, conveniently located inside Walmart, provides full-service banking and two onsite ATMs. (PRNewswire)

The new Woodforest branch located inside Walmart® at 800 S Hwy 287, Decatur, TX 76234, will be the 209th branch for Woodforest in its home state, and its first location in Decatur. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for shoppers and area consumers.

"Woodforest National Bank continues to be committed to our home state of Texas. We have proudly served Texas families, provided jobs for our neighbors, and helped our thriving communities remain Texas strong for over 40 years. We look forward to providing exceptional service for our new customers in Decatur," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

