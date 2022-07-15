Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Brings Monstrous Stranger Things Fun Beyond The Screen!

Fans Have A New Reason to Scream With Their Favorite Monsters In Figure Form!

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Netflix's Stranger Things, has entranced audiences worldwide, with an incredible storyline, relatable characters, and gruesome monsters to terrorize the screen. In season 4, the show unveiled one of its most menacing antagonists yet, Vecna! Now, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is bringing Vecna beyond the television screen and into your home like never before with two must-have collectible figures and an Amazon 4-pack deal that bundles all the monstrous fun. Stranger Things 4 is now streaming globally on Netflix.

"We know that Stranger Things fans love the monsters of the show just as much as they love the central characters," said Selah Estrada, Senior Brand Strategy Marketing Manager, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. "We're excited to bring the terror beyond the screen, bringing the title antagonist of the fourth season to figure form and offering an exclusive Amazon 4-pack deal that any fan would be proud to display on their shelf."

Collectors can bring Vecna home as a 7-inch vinyl or 6-inch premium collectible action figure from The Void Series, with the monster now available for presale on Amazon.com. Available in two different sizes, the 7-inch vinyl Vecna highlights the extraordinary detail of Stranger Things' newest gruesome villain with life-like skin texture, facial details, sculpt, and multiple points of articulation. For avid collectors, the 6-inch Vecna brings the terror to figure form in collectible packaging with over 18 points of articulation to terrorize and move in horrifying ways, making this monster the perfect addition to your figure collection to reenact the peril of the new season.

Fans of the Upside Down can jump start their Stranger Things Monsters collection with the new exclusive Amazon 4-pack deal, which includes limited-edition versions of the Demogorgon, Demodog, Demobat, and Vecna figures. These monsters reign at 7-inches in size and will be as scary on your shelf as they are in the show! Lifelike skin texture, blood splatter details, incredible facial detail and sculpt brings these creatures to life. The Stranger Things monster collection exclusive 4-pack is now available to order on Amazon.com.

Available Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Stranger Things products:

7-Inch Vinyl Figure Collection

The Void Series (6" Premium Collectible Action Figures)

● Amazon 4-Pack Deal: Stranger Things Monsters (New Release)

11-Inch Form Figure

Stylized 8-inch Plush Collectibles

Target Exclusive 4-Inch Collection

For more information, please visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

