VINFAST OPENS SIX VINFAST STORES IN CALIFORNIA, USA

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announces the simultaneous opening of the first 6 VinFast Stores in California. In 2022, VinFast will continue to open more than 30 stores in California, while also exploring expansion to other states across the US.

VinFast announces the simultaneous opening of the first 6 VinFast Stores in California. One of the first six stores (pictured here) – VinFast Santa Monica, where the opening ceremony will take place, is located at Santa Monica Place, one of the most modern, high-traffic shopping centers in the Los Angeles area. (PRNewswire)

VinFast stores will showcase and sell VinFast's premium electric vehicles while allowing customers to directly experience the company's high-end customer service. This is VinFast's strategy to expand its network of locations to build personalized relationships with customers, ensuring convenience, peace of mind and reliability throughout the process of purchasing and owning their electric vehicles.

The first six VinFast stores are located in prime locations across California. One of the first six stores – VinFast Santa Monica, where the opening ceremony will take place, is located at Santa Monica Place, one of the most modern, high-traffic shopping centers in the Los Angeles area.

VinFast Stores include footprints designated as VinFast "1S, 2S, and 3S". VinFast 1S stores are primarily located in high-visibility shopping centers and are focused on vehicle display and sales. VinFast 3S stores, the largest of the VinFast store types, merchandise vehicles, have full car and parts sales, and include service centers. VinFast 2S stores are visibly located on major thoroughfares and offer both parts and service, and also support nearby VinFast 1S stores. Additionally, these VinFast 2S stores support neighborhoods without other store types, but have high concentrations of VinFast customers.

Designed to convey the "Future of Mobility'' theme, VinFast Stores are created with a futuristic and minimalist design language and integrate interactive technology for a seamless "Online-to-Offline" experience. The spacious in-store ambience blends modern features in harmony with Eastern heritage and beauty inspired by nature that visually connects to VinFast's goal of creating a sustainable future for everyone.

At VinFast Stores, customers can explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast's electric SUVs – the VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing the advanced technologies bundled as part of the VinFast Smart Driving package. Visitors can also learn more about VinFast's flexible and innovative sales plans and engage one-on-one with VinFast consultants on questions regarding both products and services.

Reflecting on this event, Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO said: "The opening of the first six VinFast Stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company's global journey, as we move toward bringing premium products and services to American consumers. I believe that introducing VinFast and interacting with customers one-on-one in our corporate-owned and operated stores is the best way to build relationships with customers and to ensure quality service. We are proud to drive the global EV revolution towards a sustainable future. This future officially takes its next step today in California and will soon expand across the US and globally."

VinFast is also promoting its "VinFast Charged-Up" program for customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9 by September 30, 2022. This program offers: (1) a 1-year free VinFast Smart Driving package and (2) 3-years of free, unlimited charging at Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network OR a Level 2 Home Charger with a $1,200 installation credit with our installation partner.

The VinFast Stores will be open to the public beginning at 4:00 PM, July 14th, 2022 (5:00 pm at Santa Monica Place) (6:00 AM July 15th in Vietnam).

List of VinFast Store Opening locations in California

VinFast Santa Monica: 395 Santa Monica Place, Space 171, Santa Monica, CA (open to the public from 5 pm )

VinFast Hillsdale : Hillsdale Shopping Center, 52 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA

VinFast Westfield UTC : Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA

VinFast Citadel : Citadel Outlets: 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce, CA

VinFast Berkeley : Fourth Street Shops, 1733 4th Street, Berkeley, CA

VinFast Corte Madera: The Village, 1618 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera, CA

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us .

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en .

