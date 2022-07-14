LKC Doubles Down on US Optometric Market with the Appointments of Sales and Marketing Leadership

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LKC Technologies, a leader in the electroretinography device market, announces the hiring of two seasoned industry professionals to lead their strategic efforts to expand its foothold in the US optometric market. With more than 2,000 devices in use throughout the world, LKC is poised to bring their hand-held RETeval® Device to optometric practices to aid in the diagnosis and management sight-stealing diseases, particularly diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

Gary VanMatre was appointed Vice President, US Sales, and will lead a geographically dispersed U.S. team of senior sales representatives, all with extensive optometric experience. Gary comes to LKC with a diverse and successful background opening and operating small businesses before joining the medical industry with the global medical company, Alcon. He then joined MacuLogix as a sales representative for Texas, spearheaded their National Accounts program, became its first Director of Sales and was ultimately promoted to Vice President, US Sales, overseeing the entire sales force. During his tenure, MacuLogix annual revenues grew 900%.

"I'm thrilled to continue my work with primary eye care providers to help them grow medically-based practices through electroretinography, which has tremendous potential to enhance diagnosis and management of sight-threatening diseases, like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and more," says VanMatre. "We are also fortunate to hit the ground running with a newly-hired team of seven US sales leaders with extensive experience in primary eye care."

On the marketing side, Gail Schwartz was hired as Vice President, Marketing. She will be responsible for branding, strategic marketing planning and implementation for the company as a whole but will focus her efforts on the US optometric market and international marketing support. Gail comes to LKC with 28 years of healthcare marketing experience. Her work spans academic medical centers, leading health system marketing efforts, working as a consultant with independent medical practices, and most recently was the Director of Marketing at MacuLogix. During her tenure there, she was a key player in launching the AdaptDx Pro headset.

"As someone with a personal, family connection to glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, I am extremely proud to continue my work with optometrists," say Schwartz. "The RETeval is revolutionizing ERG testing as it is easy to implement within an optometric practice. I can't wait to see the impact it has for primary eye care providers."

"We are fortunate to have Gary and Gail leading our sales and marketing efforts. Their combined experiences and knowledge of the optometric market will help us achieve our goals, and support better care for patients, both short and long term," said James Datovech, President, LKC Technologies. "Both have proven track records of success, and we are excited for the future."

LKC Technologies® is a 46-year veteran of visual electrophysiology (ERG), with more than 2,000 RETeval devices installed worldwide in research settings, as well as ophthalmology and optometric practices. Our technology is supported by more than 140 peer-reviewed publications. Our RETeval®, hand-held ERG is the only FDA cleared device for ERG testing on dilated and un-dilated patients. It was designed to streamline clinic operations and simplify testing for staff and patients alike.

