GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2022

Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SÃO PAULO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 68.6%. Total seats increased 74.1% and the number of departures increased by 79.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 54% and the load factor was 76.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 55.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 75.7%. The volume of departures increased by 73.9% and seats increased by 68.6%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 223 million, the demand (RPK) was 198 million and international load factor was 88.6%.

June/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Jun/22

 Jun/21

% Var.

6M22

6M21

% Var.

Jun/22

LTM

Jun/21

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

14,812

8,246

79.6 %

94,328

52,559

79.5 %

175,906

108,985

61.4 %


Seats (thousand)

2,569

1,475

74.1 %

16,451

9,249

77.9 %

30,720

19,134

60.6 %


ASK (million)

2,960

1,756

68.6 %

19,106

11,033

73.2 %

35,089

22,723

54.4 %


RPK (million)

2,269

1,473

54.0 %

15,150

9,023

67.9 %

28,270

18,429

53.4 %


Load factor

76.7 %

83.9 %

-7.2 p.p

79.3 %

81.8 %

-2.5 p.p

80.6 %

81.1 %

-0.5 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,877

1,210

55.2 %

12,608

7,425

69.8 %

23,998

15,228

57.6 %


Domestic GOL











Departures

14,337

8,246

73.9 %

92,238

52,559

75.5 %

173,511

108,985

59.2 %


Seats (thousand)

2,488

1,475

68.6 %

16,092

9,249

74.0 %

30,310

19,134

58.4 %


ASK (million)

2,737

1,756

55.9 %

18,198

11,033

64.9 %

34,055

22,723

49.9 %


RPK (million)

2,071

1,473

40.6 %

14,387

9,023

59.4 %

27,413

18,429

48.7 %


Load factor

75.7 %

83.9 %

-8.2 p.p

79.1 %

81.8 %

-2.7 p.p

80.5 %

81.1 %

-0.6 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,806

1,210

49.3 %

12,307

7,425

65.8 %

23,660

15,228

55.4 %


International GOL











Departures

475

0

N.A

2,090

0

N.A

2,395

0

        N.A


Seats (thousand)

81

0

N.A

359

0

N.A

410

0

N.A


ASK (million)

223

0

N.A

908

0

N.A

1,034

0

N.A


RPK (million)

198

0

N.A

763

0

N.A

857

0

N.A


Load factor

88.6 %

0

N.A

84.0 %

0

N.A

82.9 %

0

N.A


Pax on board (thousand)

71

0

N.A

301

0

N.A

339

0

N.A


On-time Departures

95.2 %

96.4 %

-1.1 p.p

93.8 %

96.3 %

-2.5 p.p

92.6 %

95.7 %

-3.0 p.p


Flight Completion

99.1 %

99.2 %

-0.1 p.p

99.5 %

99.0 %

0.6 p.p

99.4 %

98.5 %

0.9 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.7

3.2

77.8 %

31.3

18.6

68.6 %

55.0

36.0

52.9 %


* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures


GOL Investor Relations 
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL") 
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

