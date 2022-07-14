The Bobby Jones Whiskey Collection, The Clover, Celebrates Multiple Award Wins

Wins Coincide with Anniversary of Golf Legend's Victory at The Open

MADISON, N.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week in 1927, Bobby Jones was raising three fingers of whiskey to celebrate his historical win at The Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the home of golf. Today, his namesake whiskey collection, The Clover , featuring a Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and a Straight Rye Whiskey, celebrates victories in taste.

After winning the British Amateur at St. Andrews before his thirtieth birthday, Bobby Jones went on to become the only golfer to ever achieve the original 'Grand Slam' by winning all four of the major championships of his time in the same year, including the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, British Amateur, and the British Open.

He said of the Old Course, being played on for only the thirtieth time this week for the 150th Open Championship, "there is always a way at St. Andrews, although it is not always the obvious way." Jones so loved his time playing there that he once noted, "I could take out of my life everything except my experiences in St. Andrews, and I would still have a rich, full life." The town's residents felt the same about him, and he was bestowed honorary citizenship in 1958. The 10th hole of the Old Course was also named after him posthumously.

Watch more about Bobby's special relationship with St. Andrews featuring historian Sid Matthew HERE . (An embeddable video can be found here .)

The Bobby Jones' Clover Collection is a Jones family initiative created to sustain the legacy and values of golf's greatest gentleman and champion. The Clover exclusively features single barrel whiskeys that are nuanced, complex, and singular as the world's best golf courses. The collection's three expressions have received high marks at several awards shows of late.

The brand's Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey took home a coveted Platinum win in the Taste category at the 2022 ASCOT Awards. Its Rye earned a Gold in Taste at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards and the 2022 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco. In addition, the brand's Straight Bourbon Whiskey won Gold in the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards and a 95 (Extraordinary - Ultimate Recommendation) at the 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Beyond its great taste, every pour of The Clover has a purpose. As Dr. Bobby Jones IV said of his grandfather, "[he] lived and played with integrity and compassion. He was the kind of person who inspired others to be their best selves. We believe the more we can instill the world with his ways of looking at things, the better the world will be." A portion of proceeds from the collection benefits the Bobby Jones CSF to fund research and support for individuals suffering from a spinal cord disorder that the golfer also battled.

Visit www.thecloverwhiskey.com to read more about Bobby's legacy, the Jones family's ongoing work to preserve it, and where to find The Clover. Although released on an allocated basis, fans can enjoy an award-winning pour at select golf clubs and resorts or pick up a bottle from their local craft spirits retailer.

