ENA Lantern Award Shines Spotlight on Incredible Work of 29 Emergency Departments

Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced 29 emergency departments being honored with the prestigious ENA Lantern Award – the only award dedicated to showcasing EDs for their outstanding work.

"These emergency departments are doing so many remarkable improvements and initiatives and they deserve to be honored for their work," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "I look forward to meeting some of these emergency nurses in Denver and celebrating them for their incredible achievement."

The ENA Lantern Award was created to recognize emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. When applying, emergency departments share stories that highlight their commitment to care, and the initiatives put in place that improve the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and recipients are selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

There are many noteworthy accomplishments from this year's honorees including improved collaboration between nurses and physicians; developing new flow areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; creating a simulation program to help emergency nurses better prepare for pediatric patients; and undertaking a significant quality improvement project to create a more age friendly emergency department.

The 2022 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital Emergency Department – Barrington, Illinois

Bethesda North Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth – Cincinnati, Ohio

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia

Chilton Medical Center Emergency Department – Pompton Plains, New Jersey

Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center Emergency Department – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital Emergency Department – Medina, Ohio

Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida Emergency Department – Fort Myers, Florida

Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth – Cincinnati, Ohio

Gulf Coast Medical Center Emergency Department – Fort Myers, Florida

Huntington Hospital Reichert Emergency Department – Huntington, New York

Inspira Medical Center Vineland Emergency Department – Vineland , New York

Lenox Health Greenwich Village Emergency Department – New York, New York

Lenox Hill Hospital Emergency Department – New York, New York

Maine Medical Center Emergency Department – Portland, Maine

Mather Hospital Northwell Health – Emergency Department – Port Jefferson, New York

Monmouth Medical Center Emergency Department – RWJBarnabas Health – Long Branch, New Jersey

Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware – Emergency Department – Wilmington, Delaware

Northern Westchester Hospital Emergency Department – Mount Kisco, New York

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Emergency Department – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Emergency Department – La Jolla, California

Seattle Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Seattle, Washington

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Fort Thomas Emergency Department – Fort Thomas, Kentucky

Staten Island University Hospital North Emergency Department – Northwell Health – Staten Island, New York

Staten Island University Hospital Prince's Bay Emergency Department – Staten Island, New York

The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department – New Brunswick, New Jersey

The Valley of Hospital's David F. Bolger Emergency Department – Ridgewood, New Jersey

University of Kansas Health System Emergency Department – Kansas City, Kansas

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Emergency Department – Glendale, California

Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Emergency Department – New Haven, Connecticut

The 2022 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. Each will be recognized during ENA's annual conference – Emergency Nursing 2022 – in Denver, Colorado in the association's Hall of Honor. Additionally, each emergency department's award-worthy efforts will be spotlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

