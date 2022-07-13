Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share or
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
$0.25556
July 29
August 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
$1,022.22222
August 31
September 15
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
$1,022.22222
August 31
September 15
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X
$31.25
August 15
September 6
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
$0.1875
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
$0.19167
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
$0.25556
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
$0.25556
August 1
August 22
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA
$30.50
September 1
September 19
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD
$31.50
August 15
September 12
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF
$29.375
September 1
September 15
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
$0.375
August 1
August 16
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
$0.3359375
September 1
September 26
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
$0.3125
September 1
September 19
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
$0.2656250
August 1
August 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
$0.2968750
August 1
August 17
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom, and register for news email alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters May Contact:
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation