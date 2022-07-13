Ascend becomes first and only registrant of Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive in China

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now the first and only high-purity 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile to be China REACH-registered, making the performance-boosting lithium-ion battery electrolyte additive available for use in the world's largest battery market.

"China is at the forefront of lithium-ion battery production and we look forward to helping produce safer, longer-lasting and better-performing batteries," said Dave McNeece, sustainable specialties senior business manager at Ascend.

In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection has shown a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

"Battery safety, performance, cost and material availability are the biggest obstacles to mass adoption of e-mobility and renewable energies," said Mr. McNeece. "Trinohex Ultra is a drop-in solution to these challenges and can be easily integrated into existing battery chemistries and manufacturing processes."

Trinohex Ultra is manufactured on world-scale assets and readily available globally.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

