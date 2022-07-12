Versiti Acquires Missouri-based Ethical and Independent Review Services

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, today announced the acquisition of Missouri-based Ethical and Independent Review Services (E&I). Further expanding Versiti's clinical trial services and expertise, E&I provides independent institutional review board (IRB) services to ensure thorough, timely reviews of research involving human subjects.

"Versiti and E&I share a mission-focused approach to advancing medical science and patient care through clinical trials," said Versiti President and CEO Chris Miskel. "Joining forces with E&I allows us to expand our services to additional research areas with an industry-leading, best practice approach."

An AAHRPP-accredited independent IRB, E&I provides in-depth regulatory expertise to support the development of ethical and quality research designs for social and behavioral research as well as the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

This acquisition follows Versiti's 2019 acquisition of Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories and Salus IRB.

"We are excited and proud to join the Versiti family," said Leslie Wilson, Director of Operations for E&I. "We are fueled by the passion for protecting clinical trial participants and looking forward to aligning our shared dedication and long history of exemplary customer service."

"We are delighted for this acquisition and look forward to combining forces and collaborating with E&I," said Priscilla Short, Executive Director at Salus IRB. "This effort expands on Salus IRB's almost 40 years of regulatory expertise in ethical review of clinical trials as well as in social and behavioral research, clinical registries, and biospecimen research. E&I's commitment to high-touch customer service fits nicely into the Salus IRB brand."

Versiti, headquartered in Milwaukee, has more than 2,000 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

About Ethical and Independent Review Services

Ethical and Independent Review Services (E&I) is a service-oriented company providing independent institutional review board services to ensure thorough, timely reviews of research. The result of a merger between Independent Review Consulting (IRC), an AAHRPP accredited company founded in 1984, and the Ethical Review Committee (ERC), established in 1988, the company integrates the expertise, and best practices of both administrations into one AAHRPP accredited board.

