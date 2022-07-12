TCS Education System Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Springer, MBA, has been appointed TCS Education System's chief financial officer, effective immediately. Springer brings more than 20 years of industry and consulting experience in finance, operations, and strategic leadership. Springer has a strong background in both the higher education and nonprofit space, and brings deep expertise in business analytics, enterprise performance management and integrated business planning.

"I am confident that John's extensive experience and successful track record position him well to be a strong contributor in our community," said TCS President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D. "He will without a doubt play an integral role in advancing our ongoing success as a System. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Springer holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Illinois and a master's degree in finance and business economics from the University of Chicago. Immediately prior to joining TCS, Springer provided interim finance leadership as a consultant for non-profit and corporate clients. His previous experience includes senior leadership roles at American Intercontinental University, Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois, and SIRVA, Inc.

"It is a privilege to be joining the TCS Education System community," Springer said. "The culture at TCS is energizing and excellence-driven, and I look forward to contributing to the greater goal of positively impacting student success on a national scale."

About TCS Education System

TCS Education System (TCS) is an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact.

Founded in 2009, the System consists of six distinct communities—The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center, and the TCS System Office. TCS utilizes strategic partnerships in order to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions, in order to maximize the educational experience of students. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

