New Crowdfunding Platform Based in Florida Launches Campaign for Ukrainian Family

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AngeLink, with headquarters in Florida, is the world's first crowdfunding platform powered by women and built for all. The company recently launched a fundraising campaign to support a Ukrainian refugee mother and her three daughters who now live in Fort Myers.

Single parent Victoria Tonkonoh and her three daughters were forced to flee their home in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, when a bomb struck their apartment building. The Tonkonoh family fled for their lives, leaving everything behind, and arrived in Florida with just a few suitcases of belongings. Ukraine Take Shelter, an online program that assists Ukrainian refugees in finding safe housing, helped the family find temporary living arrangements in Fort Myers.

AngeLink Community Foundation, the company's 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is raising $10,000 to support the family to obtain necessities such as food, clothing, and a more permanent living situation.

The Tonkonoh family and thousands more like them desperately need support in finding their way toward a new life in the United States. In response to the tragic events in Ukraine, AngeLink is leading the effort to help families who are forced to flee their homeland.

To donate to the Tonkonoh family, visit https://angelink.info/SupportUkrainianMom or start a campaign of your own to help other Ukrainian families in need.

AngeLink, founded by CEO Gerry Poirier, was created with the mission to become the world's most lovable, free crowdfunding platform powered by women to connect, engage, and share their stories.

"No fundraising platform existed for women to inspire others and build our own community, so I developed one," Poirier explained. "Our success is based on a profound truth, the golden rule of humanity—that we all rise by lifting others."

AngeLink is a free and safe fundraising platform. Standard credit card processing fees apply. Donors may choose to give a voluntary tip during the donation process. AngeLink relies on tips to support people across a larger global community.

ABOUT ANGELINK

AngeLink is the world's first crowdfunding platform powered by women, dedicated to creating a radically new ecosystem of financial inclusion. The free fundraising platform enables users to raise money for themselves, people they love and causes they believe in. Fundraise, donate and learn more by visiting https://angelink.com/ .

