Elite Home Care, Day Centers & Transportation EV Transits is first of its kind in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Home Care, Day Centers & Transportation, a statewide business in South Carolina that provides clients with daily transportation, is proud to complement its existing service line moving towards a sustainable future offering a one-of-a-kind transportation vehicle in collaboration with Ford Motors.

As part of their offered services to adults who require day-to-day assistance, Elite accommodates a wide range of transportation needs. From the option of safe daily transportation between Elite Day Centers and client's homes, to transportation as a Modivcare provider for clients in South Carolina to pharmacies, dialysis, and doctors' appointments.

Seeing how successful our transportation services were in this market, Elite's owners Chris Russo and Andrew Martin decided to take initiative towards the future in their business's transportation operations. Elite's new E- Transits are custom zero-emissions vehicles built to carry multiple seated passengers and equipped with wheelchair lifts. These vehicles are the first of its kind to be registered in South Carolina.

Currently, 40% of Elite's transportation fleet are electric vehicles with the addition of more electric vehicles being added every day. Offering a more eco-friendly and lower maintenance fleet is unparalleled in the health care industry. Our goal is to transition our entire 70 vehicle fleet to 100% electric.

"We knew we wanted to leave a positive impact not only in the lives of our amazing clients, but in the world at large," stated Russo. "With the amount of daily transportation we provide, investing in electric vehicles to lessen our environment footprint will help Elite shift towards a more sustainable future."

Elite Home Care is the first transportation service line to offer these brand-new electric vehicles in their fleet and have continued to steadily add electric vehicles over the last 18 months. Our company's mission of continuous improvement for our clients, employees and the communities we serve is at the forefront of our business plan.

