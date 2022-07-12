California Fire Departments Receive Emergency Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 18,000 cans to 8 fire departments in California to help them be ready for the 2022 wildfire season.

As wildfire season lengthens and increases in severity each year, clean drinking water remains essential in addressing firefighters' hydration needs – yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources. The water deliveries in California will help address this critical need, while supporting communities that Anheuser-Busch's Los Angeles and Fairfield breweries are proud to call home.

"I applaud Anheuser-Busch for taking critically important steps to support volunteer fire departments throughout Solano County and the State of California. We know that California's firefighting season is now 12 months, and these crucial supplies are needed now more than ever. Our firefighters deserve our support, and I thank Anheuser-Busch for answering the call," said Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA).

This year's partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC will provide more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water to nearly 450 volunteer fire departments across 46 states. It also marks a significant continuation of the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief and supporting local communities in times of need through its emergency drinking water program.

"Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch – including our nearly 3,500 employees across California – as we are able to do our part to recognize and support the heroes who protect our communities from natural disasters," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "By leveraging our production and distribution capabilities as a force of good, we are honored to lend a hand to California's volunteer fire service and first responders across the country."

"Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response," said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities."

In California, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to Madeline Volunteer Fire Protection, Chowchilla Fire Department, Altavilla-Melones Fire Protection District, Timber Cove Fire Protection District, Capay Valley Fire Department, Vacaville Fire Protection District, Suisun Fire Protection District Association, and La Honda Fire Brigade.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including Blach Distributing, Donaghy Sales, Eagle Distributing, Markstein Beverage, and Matagrano Inc. – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 4.9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country to support wildfire response needs.

"At Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve," said Jason Whitworth, Chief Operating Officer, Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento. "We're honored to support the Vacaville, Suisun, and Capay Valley Volunteer Fire Departments with this emergency water donation in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. These water donations will provide critical hydration to our local heroes."

The donations of emergency drinking water are sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and the NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

