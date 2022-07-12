aerMist Busts Misting Myths to Cool Down This Summer

Newly launched high-pressure misting system company revamps ancient method to beat record

heat

PLANO, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above-normal temperatures are likely to bake a vast majority of the United States through the end of August, according to a recent climate trend report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This means the need for air-conditioned spaces is only going to increase, and people will also be looking for other ways—including misting systems—to cool off this summer. Fortunately, aerMist, a new high-pressure misting system, is debunking common misconceptions about patio misters to spotlight how the innovative systems make it easier for people to cool down in outdoor spaces.

The concept of misting dates back to the Egyptians, who used vessels like porous pots and thin water chutes that allowed water to be sprayed in the air, which would evaporate and provide relief on hot days. aerMist is revamping the ancient method to beat the heat this summer. Consumers from homeowners who enjoy entertaining in their backyards to restaurateurs serving hundreds of diners, can reduce temperatures on outdoor patio spaces by up to 20 degrees with the affordable luxury misting system. With a user-friendly app and energy-saving capabilities, aerMist provides customers with a "smarter way to cool.

3 Misconceptions About Misting Debunked by aerMist:

Misters Leave Furniture, Décor, and Guests Soaked by the End of the Day.

aerMist is uniquely designed as a high-pressure system that produces a controllable amount of fine mist that evaporates quickly. The result is a cooling effect that leaves people, clothes, and furniture dry. Using Misters Makes a Space Humid and Frizzes Your Hair.

There are no bad hair days when using aerMist thanks to the modern system's use of high water pressure. A dry, cool bubble of air is created by aerMist's ultra-fine mist that instantly evaporates, thus leaving hair styled and looking good. Misting Wastes Water and Leads to Expensive Utility Bills.

aerMist misters work on a modulated system, automatically turning on and off and thus operating with less water and electricity compared to other outdoor cooling products on the market. Users can easily adjust frequency settings in the app.

"Consumers can now take back their home's outdoor spaces without melting in the summer heat, thanks to aerMist," says company co-founder Jelena Medic. Visit aerMist.com to see why aerMist is a smarter way to stay cool this summer, no matter how high the temperatures rise. The misting systems can be purchased directly through the company's website.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

