Wacky Nostalgia Ad Reimagines Health Care Benefits in the Old West

Agency Behind Greatest Viral Ads in Internet History Including Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Purple, and Lumē Goes Back in Time to Promote Sana Benefits' Innovative Approach to Health Insurance for Small Businesses

PROVO, Utah, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Lewis & Clark Company" for Sana Benefits, a company changing health insurance for small businesses with affordable and easy to navigate health coverage for both employers and employees.

"Healthcare has been a hot topic from boardrooms to political campaigns for decades, but Sana isn't waiting for others to solve the problem. Forty percent of their customers are small businesses who couldn't previously provide healthcare to their employees because of the high costs." said Shane Rickard, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.

"The goal of our partnership is to raise massive awareness of a better way to provide employee benefits—by using technology to reduce costs and even providing direct primary care to their members in select locations. Sana is exactly the kind of company the American healthcare system needs, and we fully expect that in a short time, Sana Benefits will become a universally-recognized brand for the way they're changing a typically bloated and inefficient industry. And we're excited to help them reach that goal."

Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/kFPzzAoICeA

Harmon Brothers' "Lewis & Clark Company" ad campaign is a humorous imagining of what health coverage would have looked like for explorers Lewis and Clark and their team as they traveled through the wilderness of early America–including yoga classes for mountain men and counseling to help them find their inner mountain child.

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based ad agency behind the most successful ads in internet history. Their videos have earned billions of views and driven hundreds of millions in sales. Harmon Brothers' award-winning work for brands such as Poo~Pourri, Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Lumē Deodorant, Purple Mattress, Kodiak Cakes—and now for popular movies and TV shows such as The Chosen—has turned startups into household names, and established brands as industry leaders. For more information, visit www.harmonbrothers.com .

ABOUT SANA BENEFITS

Austin-headquartered Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at affordable prices. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana is making it easier than ever to administer benefits for employers and offers simplified health plans and top-notch customer service to employees. Sana provides healthcare to small businesses that drives down costs while simultaneously delivering an exceptional quality of care. For more information, visit www.sanabenefits.com .

