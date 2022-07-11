Students can now submit assignments through their phone on the Gradescope Mobile App

Known for digitizing handwritten, paper-based work and cutting grading time in half, the assessment software is now available for students on the App Store and Google Play

OAKLAND, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading education technology solutions provider Turnitin , announced the global release of the Gradescope by Turnitin mobile application for students to submit their assignments. This follows the successful United States pilot on April 21, 2022 of the Gradescope Mobile App . The App is available on the App Store and Google Play .

Students need education technology that keeps pace and enhances their flexible, fast learning environments. Via the Gradescope Mobile App, students can take photos of single- or multiple-page assignments or select files on their smartphones and upload them directly to their course. On the app, students can also view their enrolled courses, assignments, due dates, and grade notifications—whenever and wherever students may be located.

Gradescope was originally created to help educators build, administer, and evaluate assignments and assessments, especially for large classes. The software digitizes handwritten, paper-based work and utilizes AI to help cut grading time in half . Additional features, including dynamic rubrics and hiding student identifiers , help maintain fair evaluation. Because of these features, classrooms experience streamlined course management; quicker and more comprehensive evaluation feedback; and data insights to course, class, and individual student performance.

The Gradescope Mobile App eliminates the extra step of using a third-party app or web browser every time students need to submit an assignment. Eliminating this burden allows students to centralize their workflow; work from their preferred, personal device; and reclaim valuable time.

"The past two years have shown us both the benefits and hardships of remote learning, highlighting the need for increased accessibility, flexibility, and mobility," said Turnitin Chief Product Officer Annie Chechitelli. "Technology companies have a responsibility to contribute sustainable solutions to these issues. The Gradescope Mobile App is an expansion of our existing digitization feature, providing a submission option that helps reduce the unnecessary pains of students' academic experience. When there is less stress on students; there is more space for learning."

During its two-month United States release, more than 3,000 assignments were submitted via the Gradescope Mobile App. Gradescope's web platform has been recognized by Bett Awards, EdTech Breakthrough, EdTech Digest, IMS Global, SaaS, SIIA CODiE, Tech & Learning, and more. To date, 624 million questions have been graded through the platform. Globally, more than 150,000 educators and 3.6 million students from 2,600 institutions have used Gradescope to maximize learning from assessments.

Download the Gradescope Mobile App on:

Media contact

press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.

View original content:

SOURCE Turnitin