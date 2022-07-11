SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO CHANDLER, AZ

Local Female Multi-Unit Franchise Operators and Entrepreneurs to Develop Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand in High-Growth Market

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, has added entrepreneur Cheryl Farago and multi-unit Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care franchisee Katie Moore to its growing roster of prominent franchisees. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, the new park will bring Sky Zone's joy-inducing experience and signature attractions to Chandler as part of the brand's expansion across the United States.

"As both a multi-unit franchisee of Kiddie Academy and a mom, I had a clear understanding of what I wanted in my next investment," said Katie Moore. "We saw a huge opportunity in active entertainment and wanted a clear and rapid path to profitability. Sky Zone's status as the active entertainment industry leader made it the obvious choice, especially when we saw their quick pay-back period and amazing unit economics."

"When we decided to go into business together, we wanted to invest in a franchise that provides families with an awesome experience," said Cheryl Farago. "Over the years, we have taken our kids to Sky Zone on numerous occasions and realized a franchise like this could be a great fit for us as a team as well as this community. We can't wait to open our doors and for families in Chandler to create memorable moments at our new park!"

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that gives tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"Having found success as business owners and operators of children-focused franchises, we are thrilled Katie and Cheryl will be opening a Sky Zone as their next venture," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at CircusTrix, the parent company of Sky Zone. "In the current market, people are looking for new recreational activities to do with friends and family and Katie and Cheryl have realized the potential of our industry. We are excited they have decided to open a Sky Zone and we look forward to this upcoming location in Arizona."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrix.com.

